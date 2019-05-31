< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. WINTER GARDEN, Fla./ (FOX 13) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen who police say was abducted in Orange County, Florida.

Bruce Hagans is 16 years old. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he was abducted by a black man with dreadlocks and light skin.</p><p>The man was said to be driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.</p><p>Bruce is described as a black male who weighs 180 pounds and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrance in Winter Garden, Florida. </p><p>The alleged abductor is said to be armed and dangerous. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/president-trump-to-hold-rally-in-downtown-orlando-june-18" title="Trump to announce re-election bid in Orlando at Amway Center on June 18" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/President_Trump_to_hold_rally_in_Orlando_0_7340808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump to announce re-election bid in Orlando at Amway Center on June 18</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump is coming back to Orlando.</p><p>The president has a re-election campaign rally planned for June 18 in Downtown Orlando at the Amway Center. FOX 35 confirmed with Mayor Buddy Dyer's office that the Trump campaign team signed an agreement to rent the Amway Center, for the event for a cost of $145,000. </p><p>President Trump on Friday tweeted that he would use the event to officially launch his bid for a second presidential term and would be joined by First Lady Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/one-year-later-no-leads-have-identified-baby-june-found-off-florida-coast" title="One year later, no leads have identified 'Baby June,' found off Florida coast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/06/04/baby%20found2_1528149427616.jpg_5620833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>One year later, no leads have identified 'Baby June,' found off Florida coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:51AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s been nearly one year since a newborn's body was found floating off the Florida coast, and detectives still have no leads that can direct them to her possible killer. </p><p>During a Friday morning press conference, Capt. Steve Strivelli with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said they have received a total of 22 tips in the "Baby June" case. However, none led to any answers about her identity or her parents. </p><p>He said detectives also combed through a list of 700 babies born in Broward and Palm Beach counties within a specific time frame. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/mumps-outbreak-near-university-of-florida" title="Mumps outbreak near University of Florida" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mumps_outbreak_near_University_of_Florid_0_7332627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mumps outbreak near University of Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Scott, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Alachua County Health Department is warning of an unusual outbreak of the mumps. Department spokesperson Paul Myers said 12 cases of the illness have been reported to their office.</p><p>That number may seem small, but the department said the county’s baseline is between 0 and 2 cases; making this about a 500 percent increase. However, Myers stressed that the cases are easily traced in this outbreak.</p><p>"This is an outbreak between a very close knit group of individuals,” said Myers. “They probably shared utensils, they may have shared drinking vessels."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/suh-makes-first-appearance-as-a-buccaneer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/S-NDAMUKONG%20SUH%2012_WTVT3be3_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still002_1559339871620.jpg_7339065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="S-NDAMUKONG SUH 12_WTVT3be3_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still002_1559339871620.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suh makes first appearance as a Buccaneer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/commissioner-sues-to-remove-hillsborough-transportation-tax"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-TRANSPORTATION%20TAX%2010_WTVT3bae_146.mxf.00_00_51_33.Still002_1559339704129.jpg_7339064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V-TRANSPORTATION TAX 10_WTVT3bae_146.mxf.00_00_51_33.Still002_1559339704129.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Commissioner sues to remove Hillsborough transportation tax</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/rayjay-becomes-golf-course-this-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Chip_checks_out_Stadiumlinks_2_7338869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Chip_checks_out_Stadiumlinks_2_20190531213651"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>RayJay becomes golf course this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wife-testifies-in-husband-s-bond-hearing-after-he-allegedly-stabbed-his-girlfriend-in-self-defense"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-JOHN%20MCQUEEN%20CASE%205_WTVT3b74_146.mxf.00_00_48_04.Still001_1559337972244.jpg_7338858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-JOHN MCQUEEN CASE 5_WTVT3b74_146.mxf.00_00_48_04.Still001_1559337972244.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wife testifies in husband's bond hearing after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/suh-makes-first-appearance-as-a-buccaneer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/S-NDAMUKONG%20SUH%2012_WTVT3be3_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still002_1559339871620.jpg_7339065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/S-NDAMUKONG%20SUH%2012_WTVT3be3_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still002_1559339871620.jpg_7339065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/S-NDAMUKONG%20SUH%2012_WTVT3be3_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still002_1559339871620.jpg_7339065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/S-NDAMUKONG%20SUH%2012_WTVT3be3_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still002_1559339871620.jpg_7339065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/S-NDAMUKONG%20SUH%2012_WTVT3be3_146.mxf.00_00_03_24.Still002_1559339871620.jpg_7339065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Suh makes first appearance as a Buccaneer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/commissioner-sues-to-remove-hillsborough-transportation-tax" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-TRANSPORTATION%20TAX%2010_WTVT3bae_146.mxf.00_00_51_33.Still002_1559339704129.jpg_7339064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-TRANSPORTATION%20TAX%2010_WTVT3bae_146.mxf.00_00_51_33.Still002_1559339704129.jpg_7339064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-TRANSPORTATION%20TAX%2010_WTVT3bae_146.mxf.00_00_51_33.Still002_1559339704129.jpg_7339064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-TRANSPORTATION%20TAX%2010_WTVT3bae_146.mxf.00_00_51_33.Still002_1559339704129.jpg_7339064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/V-TRANSPORTATION%20TAX%2010_WTVT3bae_146.mxf.00_00_51_33.Still002_1559339704129.jpg_7339064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Commissioner sues to remove Hillsborough transportation tax</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/rayjay-becomes-golf-course-this-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Chip_checks_out_Stadiumlinks_2_7338869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Chip_checks_out_Stadiumlinks_2_7338869_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Chip_checks_out_Stadiumlinks_2_7338869_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Chip_checks_out_Stadiumlinks_2_7338869_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Chip_checks_out_Stadiumlinks_2_7338869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>RayJay becomes golf course this weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wife-testifies-in-husband-s-bond-hearing-after-he-allegedly-stabbed-his-girlfriend-in-self-defense" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-JOHN%20MCQUEEN%20CASE%205_WTVT3b74_146.mxf.00_00_48_04.Still001_1559337972244.jpg_7338858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-JOHN%20MCQUEEN%20CASE%205_WTVT3b74_146.mxf.00_00_48_04.Still001_1559337972244.jpg_7338858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-JOHN%20MCQUEEN%20CASE%205_WTVT3b74_146.mxf.00_00_48_04.Still001_1559337972244.jpg_7338858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-JOHN%20MCQUEEN%20CASE%205_WTVT3b74_146.mxf.00_00_48_04.Still001_1559337972244.jpg_7338858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/P-JOHN%20MCQUEEN%20CASE%205_WTVT3b74_146.mxf.00_00_48_04.Still001_1559337972244.jpg_7338858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wife testifies in husband's bond hearing after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in self-defense</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/south-tampa-elementary-principal-retires-leaving-legacy-of-leadership" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady%20Elem%20Principal%20Retires_0002_Layer%201_1559336718007.jpg_7338606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady%20Elem%20Principal%20Retires_0002_Layer%201_1559336718007.jpg_7338606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady%20Elem%20Principal%20Retires_0002_Layer%201_1559336718007.jpg_7338606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady%20Elem%20Principal%20Retires_0002_Layer%201_1559336718007.jpg_7338606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/Grady%20Elem%20Principal%20Retires_0002_Layer%201_1559336718007.jpg_7338606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Tampa elementary principal retires, leaving legacy of leadership</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> 