- An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen who police say was abducted in Orange County, Florida.

Bruce Hagans is 16 years old. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says he was abducted by a black man with dreadlocks and light skin.

The man was said to be driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.

Bruce is described as a black male who weighs 180 pounds and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrance in Winter Garden, Florida.

The alleged abductor is said to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who locates Bruce or his alleged abductor should call 911 or 407-877-5482.

