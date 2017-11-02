< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - With added attention given to victims of high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers have re-introduced a measure that would eliminate the statute of limitations on reporting sexual offenses involving minors. (NSF)</strong> - With added attention given to victims of high-profile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers have re-introduced a measure that would eliminate the statute of limitations on reporting sexual offenses involving minors.</p><p>Sen. Linda Stewart, a Democrat from Orlando, filed a measure (SB 170) intended to end the three-year window for minors aged 16 and 17 to report a sex battery.</p><p>Sen. Keith Perry, a Gainesville Republican, has co-sponsored the measure, which the lawmakers hope will be taken up during the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.</p><p>“The bill was inspired by women such as Donna Hedrick, who was abused by a teacher and buried her secret for more than 40 years, and numerous others who could have reported and possibly stopped notorious repeat offenders such as Jeffery Epstein had the statute of limitations not run,” a press release from Stewart said.</p><p>Epstein, 66, was found dead of an apparent suicide in his cell in a federal jail in New York on Aug. 10. More Florida News Stories

Thief stole from terminally ill child on Make-A-Wish trip
By Jessica Albert, FOX 35 ORLANDO
Posted Aug 22 2019 07:56PM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 06:19AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thief_stole_from_terminally_ill_child_0_7610755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thief_stole_from_terminally_ill_child_0_7610755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thief_stole_from_terminally_ill_child_0_7610755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thief_stole_from_terminally_ill_child_0_7610755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/22/Thief_stole_from_terminally_ill_child_0_7610755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 NewsEdge at 6 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thief stole from terminally ill child on Make-A-Wish trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By A terminally ill child from Ocala, Florida had all of his belongings stolen while he was on his Make-A-Wish trip.

Oliver De Borde and family just got back from the vacation of a lifetime. They traveled to Tennessee for a Make-A-Wish trip.

"Enjoyed our trip for a whole week," Oliver's father Justin De Borde said. "On the way back, stopped in Macon, Georgia. About four hours from here and went to bed and then woke up the next morning. Everything was gone." Education officials want schools to teach about child trafficking
By News Service of Florida
Posted Aug 22 2019 05:08PM EDT

Florida students in grades K-12 would be taught about child-trafficking prevention, under a rule proposed by state education officials.

The intent of the rule is to have "every school in Florida be a 'child trafficking free zone,'" according to the proposed regulation published by the Florida Department of Education Tuesday.

Under the proposed rule, all public schools would be required to have a plan in place for teaching students about child trafficking. The state would then require school districts to report individual plans to the Department of Education every year by Dec. 1. FWC program lets teens join the python hunt
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 22 2019 11:29AM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 02:55PM EDT

Even some of Florida's youngest hunters get to help out with the state's effort to eradicate invasive pythons.

The results of Florida's python eradication programs are well documented, but it's not every day that they have this kind of help. For the first time, FWC's Python Action Team welcomed some participants of the Youth Hunting Program for a "highly supervised" python roundup last month in Broward County, and the team managed to snag four of the dangerous snakes.

FWC's Youth Hunting Program is meant to introduce the state's teens to hunting and conservation by providing mentored hunting opportunities. 