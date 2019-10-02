< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Bill would require dogs to stay outside at Florida restaurants data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431029780-431030138"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Fonzi%20dog%20at%20restaurant_1570030438063.jpg_7684210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Fonzi%20dog%20at%20restaurant_1570030438063.jpg_7684210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Fonzi%20dog%20at%20restaurant_1570030438063.jpg_7684210_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Fonzi%20dog%20at%20restaurant_1570030438063.jpg_7684210_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Fonzi%20dog%20at%20restaurant_1570030438063.jpg_7684210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431029780-431030138" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Fonzi%20dog%20at%20restaurant_1570030438063.jpg_7684210_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Fonzi%20dog%20at%20restaurant_1570030438063.jpg_7684210_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, Posted Oct 02 2019 11:26AM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 11:34AM EDT  <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Florida health officials ban dogs from breweries</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - Most four-legged patrons of pet-friendly restaurants would have to remain outside under a bill proposed this week by state Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando.</p><p>The proposal (HB 243), filed for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, would prohibit household pets from “traveling through or remaining in indoor portions” of public food establishments “in order to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the public.”</p><p>While the bill wouldn’t pre-empt existing local ordinances, it would direct the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation to adopt rules and create a publicly accessible website for complaints. South Florida teen dies after saving mother and son from drowning in ocean
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Oct 02 2019 06:14PM EDT

A teenager in South Florida has died several days after he saved a mother and her son from drowning in the ocean.

According to WSVN , a 25-year-old mother and her 9-year-old son were swimming along a sandbar at Virginia Key Beach on Monday when a strong current pushed them away from the shore.

That's when 17-year-old Cristian Burgos raced into the water to help. Endangered baby ape born at Florida animal park
By Associated Press
Posted Oct 02 2019 04:35PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 04:41PM EDT

A 34-year-old endangered ape named Tina recently gave birth to a baby at Florida's Lion Country Safari.

The father is an 11-year-old primate named Onyx. The siamang gibbons are part of a breeding effort and conservation program sponsored by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

The Palm Beach Post reports zookeepers don't yet know the baby's gender, but plan to name it either Paul or Paula. The baby was born Sept. 19 and joins 2-year-old sister Obsidian on the private island in the Lake Shanalee habitat, which can be seen along the shoreline or from the Safari Queen boat tour. Universal Orlando actor fired for making racist hand gesture in photo
Posted Oct 02 2019 01:29PM EDT
Updated Oct 02 2019 03:34PM EDT

A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character "Gru" has been fired for making an "OK" hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroder on Wednesday confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the unidentified actor no longer works for the company. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/cristian%20burgos_1570054388261.jpg_7684935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/cristian%20burgos_1570054388261.jpg_7684935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/cristian%20burgos_1570054388261.jpg_7684935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/cristian%20burgos_1570054388261.jpg_7684935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Burgos&#x20;family&#x20;via&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>South Florida teen dies after saving mother and son from drowning in ocean</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/volunteer-groups-attend-funerals-of-forgotten-veterans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Patriot_Guard_Riders_attend_funerals_of__8_7684592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Patriot_Guard_Riders_attend_funerals_of__8_7684592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Patriot_Guard_Riders_attend_funerals_of__8_7684592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Patriot_Guard_Riders_attend_funerals_of__8_7684592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/Patriot_Guard_Riders_attend_funerals_of__8_7684592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Volunteer groups attend funerals of forgotten veterans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-texas-officer-amber-guyger-sentenced-to-10-years-for-fatal-shooting-of-botham-jean" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Botham%20Jean%20Amber%20Guyger%20side%20by%20side_1563573911538.jpg_7535864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former Texas officer Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for fatal shooting of Botham Jean</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-breeding-laws-get-renewed-attention-after-raid-on-east-tampa-breeder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/FOX13_4_00_p_m__News_2_7684675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/FOX13_4_00_p_m__News_2_7684675_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/FOX13_4_00_p_m__News_2_7684675_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/FOX13_4_00_p_m__News_2_7684675_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/FOX13_4_00_p_m__News_2_7684675_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog breeding laws get renewed attention after raid on East Tampa breeder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/endangered-baby-ape-born-at-florida-animal-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/71186423_10157391512136664_2865941460832747520_n_1570048475597_7684563_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/71186423_10157391512136664_2865941460832747520_n_1570048475597_7684563_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/71186423_10157391512136664_2865941460832747520_n_1570048475597_7684563_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/02/71186423_10157391512136664_2865941460832747520_n_1570048475597_7684563_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Endangered baby ape born at Florida animal park 