</div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story419201217" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419201217" data-article-version="1.0">Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-419201217" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/carnival-pledges-ongoing-steps-to-curb-ocean-pollution" data-title="Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/carnival-pledges-ongoing-steps-to-curb-ocean-pollution" addthis:title="Carnival pledges ongoing steps d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419201217");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419201217-419199491"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is seen at PortMiami on April 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is seen at PortMiami on April 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419201217-419199491" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is seen at PortMiami on April 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is seen at PortMiami on April 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/carnival-pledges-ongoing-steps-to-curb-ocean-pollution">CURT ANDERSON, AP Legal Affairs Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-419201217").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-419201217").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419201217" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines419201217' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/carnival-to-pay-20m-for-cruise-pollution"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MIAMI (AP)</strong> - Carnival Corp. executives pledged anew Friday that steps are being taken to curb ocean pollution, which was the subject of a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/carnival-to-pay-20m-for-cruise-pollution">recent $20 million federal penalty</a> imposed because of continued environmental violations.</p><p>Carnival outlined some of those steps at a hearing before a pair of skeptical Miami federal judges. CEO Arnold Donald says the world's largest cruise line is embracing a new culture of compliance with environmental laws from the top down.</p><p>"Our people have embraced this. They want to do the right thing," Arnold said. "We absolutely recognize the importance of this."</p><p>Last month, Carnival admitted violating probation from a 2016 criminal pollution case - it paid a separate $40 million fine at the time - as its ships continued to cause environmental harm around the world since then. Similar promises were made years ago by Carnival that things would change but it appears little did, Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz said.</p><p>Seitz urged the company, which remains on probation for three more years, not to revert to its past practices regarding environmental protection.</p> <div id='continue-text-419201217' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-419201217' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419201217' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-419201217', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '419201217'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I'm concerned that what I'm seeing is a lot of paperwork and not a lot of philosophy and leadership," Seitz said. "Where is your commitment to our world?"</p><p>Carnival operates more than 100 ships across nine brands around the globe, sailing to more than 700 destinations. Authorities say its ships have committed environmental crimes such as dumping "gray water" in prohibited places such Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park and knowingly allowing plastic to be discharged along with food waste in the Bahamas, which poses a severe threat to marine life.</p><p>The company also admitted falsifying compliance documents and other administrative violations such as having cleanup teams visit its ships just before scheduled inspections.</p><p>At Friday's hearing, several Carnival executives outlined various plans in the works to improve environmental compliance. One of those initiatives is creation of pro-compliance video based on the "The Cupid Shuffle" line dance in which staff on Carnival ships would be encouraged to create their own version as part of a contest.</p><p>Peter Anderson, the company's incoming chief ethics and compliance officer, said work on improving Carnival's practices will permeate the entire enterprise.</p><p>"We're not there yet, but we're headed in the right direction," Anderson said. "In the next three years, we will be world class."</p><p>Federal prosecutors complained that in its zeal Carnival is almost providing too much information about relatively minor incidents, such as a slice of pizza falling off a customer's plate into the water and another customer feeding bread to seagulls. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman charged in baby's abduction from Florida bus stop</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a woman abducted a 6-month-old baby at a Florida bus stop by getting on a bus with the child after asking the mother whether she could hold the baby.</p><p>The Tallahassee Democrat reports 55-year-old Wanda Williams has been charged with kidnapping a minor. </p><p>The mother told Tallahassee police that she was sitting at a bus stop on Wednesday when Williams approached her and asked to hold the baby. She gave her permission, but once the bus arrived, Williams got on it with the infant while the mother wasn't paying attention.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/deputies-carjacker-tried-to-take-elderly-man-s-car-couldn-t-drive-stick" title="Deputies: Carjacker tried to take elderly man's car, couldn't drive stick" data-articleId="419077356" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Carjacker tried to take elderly man's car, couldn't drive stick</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 10:45AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 71-year-old man recalled how things went down as he became the victim of an alleged carjacking. He was picking his Honda up from Auto Tender repair shop on Monday afternoon when it went down, he said.</p><p> "They pulled it around to the front of the building…left the car running. I'm there with my walker," he said. </p><p>Deputies said 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander pounced when the man least expected it as he loaded his walker into his trunk. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today" title="How the space program launched the Florida we know today" data-articleId="418938842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Florida_launched_by_space_program_0_7533679_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. Florida launched all of them, and they in turn helped launch what we currently know as Florida. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 09:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fifty years ago, the first of 12 astronauts walked on the moon. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/scientists-satellites-track-green-turtle-nesting-boom" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Turtle_tracking_goes_high_tech_with_sate_3_7535817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Turtle_tracking_goes_high_tech_with_sate_3_7535817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Turtle_tracking_goes_high_tech_with_sate_3_7535817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Turtle_tracking_goes_high_tech_with_sate_3_7535817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/Turtle_tracking_goes_high_tech_with_sate_3_7535817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Scientists, satellites track green turtle nesting boom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/carnival-pledges-ongoing-steps-to-curb-ocean-pollution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1143550576_1563569438702_7535497_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Carnival&#x20;Sensation&#x20;cruise&#x20;ship&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;at&#x20;PortMiami&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carnival pledges ongoing steps to curb ocean pollution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/wwii-veteran-volunteer-toymaker-passes-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/still-2019-07-19-16h18m14s808_1563567527601_7535622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/still-2019-07-19-16h18m14s808_1563567527601_7535622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/still-2019-07-19-16h18m14s808_1563567527601_7535622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/still-2019-07-19-16h18m14s808_1563567527601_7535622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/still-2019-07-19-16h18m14s808_1563567527601_7535622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>WWII veteran, volunteer toymaker passes away</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-health-insurance-you-might-want-to-think-twice-before-riding-an-e-scooter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/V-ESCOOTER%20LAW%20530A_WTVT57c5_146.mxf.00_00_02_32.Still002_1563567012890.jpg_7535510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/V-ESCOOTER%20LAW%20530A_WTVT57c5_146.mxf.00_00_02_32.Still002_1563567012890.jpg_7535510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/V-ESCOOTER%20LAW%20530A_WTVT57c5_146.mxf.00_00_02_32.Still002_1563567012890.jpg_7535510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/V-ESCOOTER%20LAW%20530A_WTVT57c5_146.mxf.00_00_02_32.Still002_1563567012890.jpg_7535510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/V-ESCOOTER%20LAW%20530A_WTVT57c5_146.mxf.00_00_02_32.Still002_1563567012890.jpg_7535510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No health insurance? Think twice before riding an e-scooter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/scooping-up-sundae-deals-on-sunday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/20190719%20ice%20cream%20day%20natpkg_WTVT5761_186.00_01_20_04.Still002_1563564473687.jpg_7535274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/20190719%20ice%20cream%20day%20natpkg_WTVT5761_186.00_01_20_04.Still002_1563564473687.jpg_7535274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/20190719%20ice%20cream%20day%20natpkg_WTVT5761_186.00_01_20_04.Still002_1563564473687.jpg_7535274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/20190719%20ice%20cream%20day%20natpkg_WTVT5761_186.00_01_20_04.Still002_1563564473687.jpg_7535274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/20190719%20ice%20cream%20day%20natpkg_WTVT5761_186.00_01_20_04.Still002_1563564473687.jpg_7535274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scooping up sundae deals on Sunday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" 