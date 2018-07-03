Chimpanzee has emotional reunion with foster parents

- A couple who helps nurture primates being raised in captivity had a touching reunion in Miami with one of their former foster chimpanzees.

The Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) posted a video of the reunion on Instagram, including the moment the chimp, named Limbani, saw his foster dad in quite some time.

“The pure excitement and joy when Limbani sees our close friends can only be appreciated if watched and heard,” the foundation wrote in the video’s caption on Instagram.

ZWF said Limbani was rejected by his mother as a baby due to illness so the couple, Jorge and Tania, gave him ‘round-the-clock care for the first few months of his life.

“Without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t be here today,” ZWF wrote. “Tania and Jorge can go without seeing him for a couple months and his reaction is always the same.”

In the video, Limbani is standing on a counter as Tania and Jorge enter the room. As soon as Jorge says Limbani’s name, he becomes visibly excited, outstretching his arms to welcome his foster father.

The two embrace and have a long, emotional hug. When Limbani sees Tania, he reaches over Jorge’s shoulder to grab her for a hug, as well.

The video has been viewed more than 165,000 times on Instagram.