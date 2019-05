- The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Valiant has returned to its home port at Naval Station Mayport after a nine-week counter-drug patrol in the eastern Pacific.

The agency announced Monday that the crew patrolled over 14,000 nautical miles in support of the Joint Interagency Task Force South.

While on patrol, the crew interdicted two go-fast smuggling boats, seized 2,718 pounds of cocaine worth over $41 million and captured three suspected drug smugglers.

The Coast Guard crew also spent a day during a port of call in Chiapas, Mexico, cleaning beaches and playing soccer and volleyball with local children.

While back in its home port, the 210-foot-long ship will be refit and repaired to prepare for its next mission.

