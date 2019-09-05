Florida emergency management efforts shifted Thursday from storm preparation to providing assistance as Hurricane Dorian, after devastating the Bahamas and skirting Florida’s East Coast, threatened to cause heavy damage in the Carolinas.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state awaits aid requests from South Carolina and North Carolina and is offering help, where it can, to the Bahamas, as some islands were leveled in what was a Category 5 storm.
“We have a lot of supplies, I think mainly we’re looking at some of the water,” DeSantis said. “We have hundreds of thousands of bottles of water for this hurricane season that are going to expire when this hurricane season ends.”