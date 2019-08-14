< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Database will show you disciplinary action against teachers Database will show you disciplinary action against teachers By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 14 2019 04:44PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 14 2019 10:48PM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 10:52PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - A busy new school year has launched and kids are getting to know their teachers, but what do parents know about who's teaching their kids?

A little-known state website can fill parents in if a teacher who has a checkered past.

The database at www.myfloridateacher.com/discipline lets you search teachers by name and county. Any disciplinary action, going back decades, will pop up.

Since 2017, 57 Hillsborough County teachers had their licenses suspended, 28 were reprimanded, and 14 had their licenses revoked.

During the same period in Pinellas County, eight teachers had their licenses suspended, 23 were reprimanded, and eight had their licenses revoked.

The database also contains the details of any disciplinary action taken against a teacher. Just click on the PDF file in the far right column. More Florida News Stories Florida teacher's rejection of student's gender identity prompts training
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Aug 17 2019 12:15AM EDT
Updated Aug 17 2019 03:26PM EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Teachers and staff in a Florida school district will be given additional diversity training after a high school math instructor refused to call a transgender student by her chosen gender identity.

First Coast News in Jacksonville reports that teacher Thomas Caggiano wrote in an email to the student "I will NOT refer to you with female pronouns ... If this is not acceptable for you, change classes."

Caggiano wouldn't comment to the television station. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida teacher's rejection of student's gender identity prompts training</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 12:15AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 17 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Teachers and staff in a Florida school district will be given additional diversity training after a high school math instructor refused to call a transgender student by her chosen gender identity.</p><p>First Coast News in Jacksonville reports that teacher Thomas Caggiano wrote in an email to the student "I will NOT refer to you with female pronouns ... Disney World has discount for visitors who want to sleep in
Posted Aug 16 2019 04:46PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 05:29PM EDT

Walt Disney World is offering discounted tickets to visitors who want to sleep in.

Starting Friday, the Florida theme resort is offering two-day tickets for as low as $88 a day, as long as purchasers don't show up at the parks until after 12 p.m.

That's an almost 25% discount from start-of-the-day tickets that cost $116 each on Friday. Florida man arrested for using front-end loader to dump dirt on girlfriend's car
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 16 2019 03:31PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 04:40PM EDT

Deputies arrested a Florida man after they said he dumped dirt on his girlfriend's car when she refused to answer him.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Hunter Mills invited his girlfriend to talk at an excavating company in Crestview.

But when the woman showed up in someone else's car and refused to answer a question, deputies said Mills used a front-end loader to dump dirt on the roof of the 2010 Cadillac sedan. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man arrested for using front-end loader to dump dirt on girlfriend's car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 03:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 04:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a Florida man after they said he dumped dirt on his girlfriend's car when she refused to answer him.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Hunter Mills invited his girlfriend to talk at an excavating company in Crestview.</p><p>But when the woman showed up in someone else's car and refused to answer a question, deputies said Mills used a front-end loader to dump dirt on the roof of the 2010 Cadillac sedan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/toddler-temporarily-paralyzed-by-rare-disorder-during-vacation-in-clearwater-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Toddler_develops_rare_disorder_during_va_2_7599256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Toddler_develops_rare_disorder_during_va_2_20190817023626"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toddler temporarily paralyzed by rare disorder during vacation in Clearwater Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-rescued-from-i-275-getting-second-chance-at-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rescued pooch 6_1566009047864.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog rescued from I-275 getting second chance at life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dade-city-detective-returns-to-his-roots-as-school-resource-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Dade%20City%20SRO_1566008492269.jpg_7599132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dade City SRO_1566008492269.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dade City detective returns to his roots as school resource officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-firefighter-suing-city-after-being-denied-cancer-benefits"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/St__Pete_firefighter_denied_cancer_benef_2_7598427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="St__Pete_firefighter_denied_cancer_benef_2_20190816221304"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete firefighter suing city after being denied cancer benefits</h3> </a> </li> Most Recent FHP: Man, teenager fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Palmetto Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited to funeral alt="Well&#x20;wishers&#x20;stand&#x20;in&#x20;line&#x20;to&#x20;pay&#x20;their&#x20;respects&#x20;to&#x20;Margie&#x20;Reckard&#x2c;&#x20;who&#x20;was&#x20;shot&#x20;and&#x20;killed&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;El&#x20;Paso&#x20;mass&#x20;shooting&#x2e;&#x20;Her&#x20;husband&#x2c;&#x20;Antonio&#x20;Basco&#x2c;&#x20;invited&#x20;the&#x20;public&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;memorial&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;honor&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sandy&#x20;Huffaker&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds come to honor El Paso victim after public invited to funeral</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/teacher-s-rejection-of-student-s-gender-identity-prompts-training" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" Florida teacher's rejection of student's gender identity prompts training Toddler temporarily paralyzed by rare disorder during vacation in Clearwater Beach Dog rescued from I-275 getting second chance at life data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dog rescued from I-275 getting second chance at life</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 