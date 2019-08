- A busy new school year has launched and kids are getting to know their teachers, but what do parents know about who's teaching their kids?

A little-known state website can fill parents in if a teacher who has a checkered past.

The database at www.myfloridateacher.com/discipline lets you search teachers by name and county. Any disciplinary action, going back decades, will pop up.

Since 2017, 57 Hillsborough County teachers had their licenses suspended, 28 were reprimanded, and 14 had their licenses revoked.

During the same period in Pinellas County, eight teachers had their licenses suspended, 23 were reprimanded, and eight had their licenses revoked.

Continue reading below

The database also contains the details of any disciplinary action taken against a teacher. Just click on the PDF file in the far right column.