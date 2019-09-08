< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Day care driver charged in death of 2-year-old left in hot van portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427933876-427935410"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: Broward Sheriff&#39;s Office, WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photos: Broward Sheriff's Office, WSVN</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427933876-427935410" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos: Broward Sheriff&#39;s Office, WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photos: Broward Sheriff's Office, WSVN</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> Posted Sep 08 2019 07:44PM EDT
Updated Sep 08 2019 10:09PM EDT Toddler found dead in van at Florida day care FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Florida sheriff's detectives have arrested a day care van driver on aggravated manslaughter charges for the death of a 2-year-old boy left inside the vehicle for hours.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 46-year-old Engrid Thurston was arrested Friday. Detectives say she picked up Noah Sneed and other children July 29. More Florida News Stories

Bottle with man's ashes resumes journey in Gulf of Mexico
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press
Posted Sep 08 2019 08:44PM EDT
Updated Sep 08 2019 09:29PM EDT

A bottle containing the ashes of a Texas man along with some handwritten notes from loved ones has been returned to the Gulf of Mexico, resuming its ocean journey after it washed up on a Florida Panhandle beach.

The beachgoer who found the bottle near Miramar Beach handed it over to local authorities last week. Inside were some of the ashes of Brian Mullins, a tow truck driver from Garland, Texas, who died earlier this year at age 39.

Sgt. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Walton County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bottle with man's ashes resumes journey in Gulf of Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 08:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 09:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A bottle containing the ashes of a Texas man along with some handwritten notes from loved ones has been returned to the Gulf of Mexico, resuming its ocean journey after it washed up on a Florida Panhandle beach.</p><p>The beachgoer who found the bottle near Miramar Beach handed it over to local authorities last week. Inside were some of the ashes of Brian Mullins, a tow truck driver from Garland, Texas, who died earlier this year at age 39.</p><p>Sgt. Paula Pendleton of the Walton County Sheriff's Office said she cried while reading the notes, which included the phone number of the deceased man's family. Florida mother, boyfriend arrested for drowning deaths of 2 young sons
Posted Sep 08 2019 07:21PM EDT
Updated Sep 08 2019 08:05PM EDT

The mother of two young brothers who drowned in a swimming pool earlier this year has been arrested.

The 23-year-old Florida woman faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter, one for each of her dead children.

Lauderhill Police took Wildline Joseph into custody early Saturday morning - four days after authorities arrested her boyfriend, John Louis Lynn Jr., on the same charges. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida mother, boyfriend arrested for drowning deaths of 2 young sons</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 07:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 08 2019 08:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The mother of two young brothers who drowned in a swimming pool earlier this year has been arrested.</p><p>The 23-year-old Florida woman faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter, one for each of her dead children.</p><p>Lauderhill Police took Wildline Joseph into custody early Saturday morning - four days after authorities arrested her boyfriend, John Louis Lynn Jr., on the same charges.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/university-of-tennessee-turns-elementary-school-student-s-t-shirt-design-into-official-apparel" title="University of Tennessee turns elementary school student's T-shirt design into official apparel" data-articleId="427845630" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/EDzofvqVUAA2C-f_1567904077996_7644967_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/EDzofvqVUAA2C-f_1567904077996_7644967_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/EDzofvqVUAA2C-f_1567904077996_7644967_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/EDzofvqVUAA2C-f_1567904077996_7644967_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/EDzofvqVUAA2C-f_1567904077996_7644967_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: University of Tennessee, @UTVolShop/Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. University of Tennessee turns elementary school student's T-shirt design into official apparel
Posted Sep 07 2019 08:55PM EDT
Updated Sep 08 2019 06:15PM EDT

The young University of Tennessee fan that was bullied last week for a homemade shirt he wore to his school's collegiate day was shown an outpouring of support that has since inspired the university to make his design into an official piece of apparel.

Laura Snyder, a teacher in Altamonte Springs, Florida, shared a post on Facebook about a young Vols fan who she said was bullied by girls at his school over a t-shirt he was previously excited to wear for his school's college color day.

Snyder described how the young boy wanted to show his support for the University of Tennessee but didn't have a school shirt. She suggested he wear an orange shirt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pinellas-home-for-sale-features-underground-bomb-shelter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/pinellas%20bomb%20shelter%20house_1567972791587.jpg_7645541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pinellas bomb shelter house_1567972791587.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pinellas home for sale features underground bomb shelter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-tree-of-life-gives-manatee-911-dispatchers-a-visual-reminder-of-the-lives-they-ve-saved"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/_Tree_of_Life__symbolizes_lives_saved_by_14_7645531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Tree_of_Life__symbolizes_lives_saved_by_14_20190908191346"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Tree of Life' gives Manatee 911 dispatchers a visual reminder of the lives they've saved</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rays-hold-hurricane-supply-drive-for-items-to-be-sent-to-the-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Rays_hold_hurricane_supply_drive_for_the_1_7645093_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Rays_hold_hurricane_supply_drive_for_the_1_20190908032518"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rays hold hurricane supply drive for items to be sent to the Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dorian-topples-crane-knocks-out-power-in-eastern-canada"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/07/halifax%20crane%20collapse%20storyful_1567906539742.jpg_7645040_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: Fatema Ali via Storyful" title="halifax crane collapse storyful_1567906539742.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dorian topples crane, knocks out power in eastern Canada</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/buccaneers/sherman-49ers-upend-winston-buccaneers-31-17" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1173224333_1567991179525_7645920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Julio&#x20;Aguilar&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Sherman, 49ers upend Winston, Buccaneers 31-17</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/bottle-with-mans-ashes-resumes-journey-across-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/69527865_10156213703471493_2501996270155988992_o_1567989771810_7645594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Walton&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bottle with man's ashes resumes journey in Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/day-care-driver-charged-in-death-of-2-year-old-left-in-van" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/day%20care%20driver%20arrested%20hot%20car%20death_1567986720463.jpg_7645737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Broward&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2c;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Day care driver charged in death of 2-year-old left in hot van</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/south-florida-mother-arrested-for-drowning-deaths-of-2-young-sons" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/south%20florida%20kids%20drown%20pool_1567984741178.jpg_7645735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x3a;&#x20;Broward&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x2c;&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida mother, boyfriend arrested for drowning deaths of 2 young sons</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/glasnow-strikes-out-5-in-return-rays-beat-sinking-blue-jays-8-3" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/08/GettyImages-1166828546_1567981463403_7645573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joseph&#x20;Garnett&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Glasnow strikes out 5 in return, Rays beat sinking Blue Jays</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> 