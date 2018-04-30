Deputies searching for inmate who walked away from work detail

- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that they are searching for an inmate who walked off from a work crew this afternoon in DeBary.

They say that the inmate, 19-year-old Trayvion Stephens, walked away from his work detail around noon in the area of 26 Florence BLVD in DeBary. He was wearing a lime green "VCDC" shirt and dark green pants.

Stephens was reported to be in custody on a charge of trespassing in an occupied structure.

Anyone with information about Stephens' whereabouts is asked to call 911.