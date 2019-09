- The Walt Disney World resort parks will be closing early on Tuesday because of Hurricane Dorian.

The Category 4 hurricane is forecast to ride up the state’s east coast, likely bringing tropical storm conditions to the Orlando area, and possibly worse weather if the storm moves farther west than expected.

According to Disney, Magic Kingdom and Epcot will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 2 p.m.

The full list of hours includes:

- Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Epcot: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Disney Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

- Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

- Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: Closed

- Winter Summerland mini golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

- Fantasia Gardens mini golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Disney’s hotels are remaining open, except for campgrounds and other exposed areas.

LINK: For more details and refund information, click on over to Disney’s website.