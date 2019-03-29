< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426934441-420961173" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/29/walt%20disney%20world%20entrance%20wtvt_1553871866038.jpg_6959458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 02 2019 05:23PM EDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 05:26PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-426934441").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-426934441").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426934441" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The Walt Disney World resort parks will be closing early on Tuesday because of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>The Category 4 hurricane is forecast to ride up the state’s east coast, likely bringing tropical storm conditions to the Orlando area, and possibly worse weather if the storm moves farther west than expected.</p><p>According to Disney, Magic Kingdom and Epcot will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday. 