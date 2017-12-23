Dive trainer marries student in underwater ceremony

- A couple got married in an underwater ceremony in the Florida Keys.

British Army Sergeant, 31-year-old Thomas Mould, and a former diving instructor, Sandra Hyde said "I do" (sort of) surrounded by water and fish.

The underwater ceremony was held Thursday, December 21 in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary next to Molasses Reef off Key Largo.

The bride and groom exchanged their vows using an underwater tablet.

The pair met four years ago when Thomas was sent for dive training.

The happy couple is staying in the Keys for their honeymoon and will then return to their home in England.