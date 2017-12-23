Dive trainer marries student in underwater ceremony

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Dec 23 2017 09:43PM EST

Video Posted: Dec 23 2017 10:25PM EST

Updated: Dec 23 2017 10:29PM EST

KEY LARGO (FOX 13) - A couple got married in an underwater ceremony in the Florida Keys.

British Army Sergeant, 31-year-old Thomas Mould, and a former diving instructor, Sandra Hyde said "I do" (sort of) surrounded by water and fish.

The underwater ceremony was held Thursday, December 21 in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary next to Molasses Reef off Key Largo.

The bride and groom exchanged their vows using an underwater tablet.

The pair met four years ago when Thomas was sent for dive training.

The happy couple is staying in the Keys for their honeymoon and will then return to their home in England.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Dive trainer marries student in underwater ceremony
  • Newborn baby abandoned in I-75 rest area bathroom: Deputies
  • Florida woman accused of starving pit bull
  • Search underway for missing Titusville woman
  • Man arrested in swamp had 'case of the stupids'
  • Widow who refused to sell house changes mind; gets $1.5M
  • Baby sea turtles run on tiny treadmills for science
  • Florida man missing since 2000 was murdered, officials say
  • Deputies say man made getaway on back of truck
  • Amid sexual harassment accusations, Sen. Jack Latvala plans to resign