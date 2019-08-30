Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Wednesday activated the price-gouging hotline as Hurricane Dorian spins toward the state.
State law prohibits extreme price increases in sales of essential items, such as food, water, hotels, ice, and gasoline, which would be needed following a declared emergency. On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency of 26 counties in the likely path of Hurricane Dorian. DeSantis expanded the state of emergency to cover all Florida counties Thursday afternoon.
Anyone who suspects price gouging can call the hotline, 1-866-9-NO-SCAM , download the NO SCAM app , or visit MyFloridaLegal.com .