- A utility truck on its way to Florida for Hurricane Dorian flipped over a guardrail on an overpass in Tennessee, sending two people to the hospital.

The Knoxville Police Department said the Pike Electric truck was traveling southbound on I-75 when it left the roadway and crashed onto the street below the overpass.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what caused the truck to crash.

