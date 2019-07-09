< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417098625" data-article-version="1.0">Family of 1-year-old who died in fall from cruise ship hires attorney</h1> </header> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417098625-417096075"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/attorney_chloe_070919_1562695907527_7495445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/attorney_chloe_070919_1562695907527_7495445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/attorney_chloe_070919_1562695907527_7495445_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/attorney_chloe_070919_1562695907527_7495445_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/attorney_chloe_070919_1562695907527_7495445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417098625-417096075" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/attorney_chloe_070919_1562695907527_7495445_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/attorney_chloe_070919_1562695907527_7495445_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/family-of-1-year-old-who-died-in-fall-from-cruise-ship-in-puerto-rico-hires-attorney">DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 02:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 02:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Toddler, dangled by grandfather, dies after plunge</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico</strong> - The family of a 1-year-old girl who fell to her death from the 11th story of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico has hired a lawyer to clarify the details of what happened.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/indiana-toddler-allegedly-dangled-by-grandfather-dies-after-plunging-150-feet-from-cruise-ship">Police initially said Chloe Wiegand slipped from her grandfather's hands and fell to her death</a> on Sunday when the Royal Caribbean ship was docked in Puerto Rico, but the family's attorney, Michael Winkleman, said Tuesday that's not what happened.</p><p>Wiegand was on vacation with her parents, grandparents and older brother from Indiana, according to their attorney. Winkleman said she loved banging on the glass while watching her brother play hockey, and so her grandfather carried her to a wall described as a "wall of windows" in the children's play area on the 11th floor of the ship. </p><p>"They're playing in the play zone, and there's this wall of all windows. It's all glass windows," said Winkleman. "The grandfather thought it was entirely glass. There's a wood railing right there. He puts her up on there thinking she's going to bang on the glass and it's gonna be great. She goes to bang on the glass and the next thing he knows, she's gone."</p><p>Puerto Rico Ports Authority spokesman José Carmona told the AP that the family was gathered in or near a dining hall on the 11th floor and that the grandfather sat the toddler on the edge of a window. He said officials are investigating whether the window was already opened or if someone had opened it.</p> <div id='continue-text-417098625' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417098625' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417098625' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417098625', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417098625'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Winkleman raised questions as to why there was an open window without warning signs.</p><p><a href="https://wsvn.com/news/local/lawyer-for-family-of-toddler-who-fell-from-cruise-ship-clarifies-details-surrounding-death/">He also is asking to board the vessel to review surveillance video that allegedly captured the tragic moment she fell.</a></p><p>Authorities said the family was traveling aboard the Freedom of the Seas, which docked in Puerto Rico on Sunday after a weeklong trip through the Caribbean. The death occurred Sunday afternoon at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan.</p><p>Police Sgt. Nelson Sotelo told The Associated Press that the family of the child will remain in the U.S. territory until the investigation is complete. He said officers have not been able to interview any relatives yet.</p><p>"They're in shock," he said.</p><p>Sotelo said the toddler's maternal grandfather, Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, is under investigation. He said the rest of the family is from Granger, Indiana.</p><p>The South Bend Police Department said in a statement that the girl was the daughter of Officer Alan Wiegand and asked "the community to pray for the entire Wiegand family as they grieve and to respect their privacy."</p><p>The police chief of South Bend, Indiana, Scott Ruszkowski, disputed the statement issued by Puerto Rico police that the girl was being held out of a window in an interview with WSBT television.</p><p>Royal Caribbean Cruises called it a tragic incident and said it was helping the family. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Principal reassigned after admitting he 'can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Darrah, Frank Miles | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A principal of a Florida high school has been removed from his job after he allegedly refused to say the Holocaust actually happened because "not everyone believes" the historical event — in which more than six million people were murdered — actually happened.</p><p>William Latson, principal of Spanish River High School in Boca Raton , was reassigned to an unspecified new position, the Palm Beach County School District said in a statement, as the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.</p><p>“In addition to being offensive, the principal’s statement is not supported by either the School District Administration or the School Board," the district said Monday, as the news outlet reported.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/16-foot-python-found-nesting-beneath-broward-county-home" title="16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home" data-articleId="416893719" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/08/Python%202-6_1562612053222.jpg_7487704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>16-foot python found nesting beneath Broward County home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 03:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 08 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 16-foot reptile was caught in Broward County on Saturday morning, and it wasn’t an alligator. </p><p>According to WSVN , a 165-pound Burmese Python and approximately 50 hatched eggs were found beneath a home about four miles south of Alligator Alley. </p><p>Environmentalists say the species is responsible for killing deer, alligators and other important wildlife in the area. Their presence is causing lasting damage to the ecosystem. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-man-threw-lit-firecrackers-under-child-s-bed-as-a-prank-deputies-say" title="Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say" data-articleId="416791149" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Okaloosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a man in the Panhandle for child cruelty after they said he threw lit firecrackers under a sleeping child's bed as a prank.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Matthew Morrison threw a string of lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl's bed in what he told investigators was a "prank gone wrong."</p><p>"The little girl told deputies she woke up to the sound of fireworks exploding in her room, causing her to be frightened, cry and shake," the sheriff's office wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dunkin-manager-in-largo-hired-fake-employee-to-pocket-wages-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/MARKIA%20NELSON_1562692398703.jpg_7494259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dunkin' manager in Largo hired fake employee to pocket wages, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/from-nazis-to-hippies-end-of-the-road-for-volkswagen-beetle-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/14/VOLKSWAGEN_SQUASHING_THE_BEETLE__FILE___47VTYMAA.00_00_00_00.Still001_1536943565015_6071116_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fraudulent-80-off-publix-coupon-is-circulating-social-media" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/fake%20%2480%20publix%20coupon_1562690712508.jpg_7494220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fraudulent $80 off Publix coupon is circulating social media</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/baby-shark-live-show-coming-to-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/straz_baby%20shark%20show_070919_1562689015540.jpg_7494117_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby Shark Live show coming to Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/study-burgers-made-from-insects-is-a-sustainable-and-appetizing-alternative" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY%20crickets%20070919_1562689011312.jpg_7494204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Visarut&#x20;Sankham&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Burgers made from insects is a sustainable – and appetizing -- alternative</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 