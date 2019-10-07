< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Samuel Little, who was indicted on charges that he murdered three women in Los Angeles in the 1980s, listens to opening statements as his trial begins on August 18, 2014. (Photo by Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Photo by Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Samuel Little, who was indicted on charges that he murdered three women in Los Angeles in the 1980s, listens to opening statements as his trial begins on August 18, 2014. (Photo by Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431579525-431577700" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-567392039_1570484410465_7690034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-567392039_1570484410465_7690034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-567392039_1570484410465_7690034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-567392039_1570484410465_7690034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/GettyImages-567392039_1570484410465_7690034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Samuel Little, who was indicted on charges that he murdered three women in Los Angeles in the 1980s, listens to opening statements as his trial begins on August 18, 2014. (Photo by Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Samuel Little, who was indicted on charges that he murdered three women in Los Angeles in the 1980s, listens to opening statements as his trial begins on August 18, 2014. By TAMARA LUSH and ADRIAN SAINZ, Associated Press
Posted Oct 07 2019 05:42PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - The inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.</p><p>Samuel Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators last year that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005. In a news release on Sunday, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.</p><p>Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana.</p><p>The 79-year-old Little is serving multiple life sentences in California. He says he strangled his 93 victims, nearly all of them women.</p><p>Some of his victims were on the margins of society. Many were originally deemed overdoses, or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. They are haunting portraits, mostly of black women.</p><p>The agency also provided videos taken during prison interviews with Little. He described how he spoke about a woman he strangled in 1993 - and how he rolled her down a slope on a desolate road.</p><p>"I heard a secondary road noise and that meant she was still rolling," he said.</p><p>In another video, he described a victim in New Orleans. "She was pretty. Light colored, honey brown skin," he said with a small smile. "She was tall for a woman. Beautiful shape. And, uh, friendly."</p><p>It was 1982, and they met in a club. She left with him in his Lincoln, and they parked by a bayou.</p><p>"That's the only one that I ever killed by drowning," he said.</p><p>Investigators around the country are still trying to piece together his confessions with unidentified remains and unsolved cases from decades past. In August , he pleaded guilty to murdering four women in Ohio. He was convicted in California of three slayings in 2013 and pleaded guilty to another killing last year in Texas.</p><p>Authorities in Knox County, Tennessee, said Monday that a woman named Martha Cunningham was likely a victim of Little's.</p><p>The <em>Knoxville News Sentinel</em> reported in December that a cold case investigator with the Knox County Sheriff's Office had identified the victim who Little called "Martha." The Knoxville mother's body was found in a wooded area in eastern Knox County in 1975.</p><p>Cunningham's body was found by a pair of hunters on the afternoon of Jan. 18, 1975. She was bruised and nude from the waist down; her pantyhose and girdle bunched around her knees. Her purse and some of her jewelry were missing. Her body appeared to have been dragged into the woods and dumped behind a pine tree, authorities said at the time.</p><p>Despite that evidence, detectives at the time attributed Cunningham's death to natural causes within a day of the discovery. 