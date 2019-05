- A Jacksonville-area police department is paying final respects to one of their own. Matt Douglass, a detective with the Fernandina Beach Police Department, passed away Tuesday, according to the department.

“With sadness and respect we report the death of Fernandina Beach Police Detective Matt Douglass,” the agency announced in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Matt passed away yesterday at his home in Yulee, after a lifelong bout with diabetes.”

FBPD says Douglass joined the department in 2014 and had served on the region’s Multi-Agency Narcotics Task Force.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

FOX 13 reported this story from Tampa, Fla.

Continue reading below