<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417591417" data-article-version="1.0">Final Star Wars ride to open in December at Walt Disney World</h1> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Final Star Wars ride to open in December at Walt Disney World&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/final-star-wars-ride-to-open-in-december-at-walt-disney-world" data-title="Final Star Wars ride to open in December at Walt Disney World" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/final-star-wars-ride-to-open-in-december-at-walt-disney-world" addthis:title="Final Star Wars ride to open in December at Walt Disney World"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417591417.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417591417");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417591417-417591164"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417591417-417591164" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/final-star-wars-ride-to-open-in-december-at-walt-disney-world">FOX 13 News staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:04PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417591417").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417591417").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417591417" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Get excited, Star Wars fans: before the newest land even welcomes its first guests in Florida, Disney <a href="https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2019/07/timing-for-opening-of-star-wars-rise-of-the-resistance-announced/" target="_blank">has announced</a> the final ride will be open before the end of the year.</p><p>The upcoming land, called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, is set to open August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. However, it'll open with just one of its two rides in operation -- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.</p><p>Thankfully, fans won't have long to wait for the next ride to debut. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is set to open December 5, Disney says.</p><p>The ride will put visitors in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance.</p><p>"Guests will be recruited to join Rey and General Organa at a secret base. Along the way, they will be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer," Disney <a href="https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2019/07/timing-for-opening-of-star-wars-rise-of-the-resistance-announced/" target="_blank">said on its blog</a>. "With the help of some heroes of the Resistance, they break out and must escape the Star Destroyer, protect the secret base, and stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren."</p> <div id='continue-text-417591417' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417591417' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417591417' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417591417', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417591417'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Although Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened at Disneyland in California several months prior to Florida's land, Walt Disney World visitors will be able to experience "Rise of the Resistance" before those on the west coast.</p><p>Once work is completed at Walt Disney World, the resort said its Imagineers will go back to California to complete their version of the ride. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dolphin dies after being impaled in the head off southwest Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 11:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are investigating the death of a dolphin that had been impaled in the head off the coast of southwest Florida.</p><p>The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Law Enforcement said the bottlenose dolphin had been found dead along Upper Captiva Island in Lee County at the end of May.</p><p>NOAA said a necropsy revealed the dolphin had been impaled with a spear-like object while it was still alive.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/court-ruling-set-to-drastically-change-florida-s-medical-marijuana-industry" title="Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry" data-articleId="417364843" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_0_7510876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_0_7510876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_0_7510876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_0_7510876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/FL_s_medical_marijuana_industry_set_to_c_0_7510876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A court ruling this week is set to shake up Florida’s budding medical marijuana industry. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Court ruling set to drastically change Florida's medical marijuana industry</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A court ruling this week is set to shake up Florida’s budding medical marijuana industry. </p><p>“This drops a bomb on the system currently in place,” says Adam Elend, CEO of Florigrown. “This is a new day in Florida because it means vertical integration in Florida is unconstitutional,” he continued. </p><p>“Vertical Integration” refers to the state’s current medical cannabis system, which caps the number of licenses and requires medical marijuana companies to do it all, i.e. to grow, process and distribute the product themselves. The 1st District Court of Appeals said that goes against the spirit of Amendment 2, passed in 2016 by 71 percent of voters. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/hawk-faces-off-with-snake-in-photo-of-wild-florida" title="Hawk faces off with snake in photo of wild Florida" data-articleId="417378485" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/10/hawk%20snake%20shari%20thompson%20ancelet2_1562794941098.jpg_7510490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Shari Thompson Ancelet" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hawk faces off with snake in photo of wild Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 09:09AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida woman who captured a photo of a red-tailed hawk got quite a surprise when she captured it grabbing its lunch. </p><p>Shari Ancelet said she was headed to Green Cove Springs in Clay County with her camera and some friends while pushing her friend's grandbaby in a stroller.</p><p>She said she spotted the hawk above her in a tree and went to snap a few photos, not realizing it was about to have lunch. Just then, it swooped down and grabbed a snake in the water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/community-partnership-creates-classroom-to-help-families-who-can-t-afford-child-care"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Classroom_for_families_who_can_t_afford__3_7515957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Classroom_for_families_who_can_t_afford__3_20190711221434"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Community partnership creates classroom to help families who can't afford child care</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/massive-hard-rock-expansion-project-hits-the-home-stretch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Hard_Rock_expansion_begins_to_take_shape_3_7516014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hard_Rock_expansion_begins_to_take_shape_3_20190711213409"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive Hard Rock expansion project hits the home stretch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alert-system-to-help-lakeland-drivers-avoid-being-trapped-at-railroad-crossing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sign_will_help_drivers_avoid_waiting_for_1_7515952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sign_will_help_drivers_avoid_waiting_for_1_20190711221251"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Alert system to help Lakeland drivers avoid being trapped at railroad crossing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-alcohol-use-may-be-a-factor-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash-involving-deputy-on-us-19"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Uncle_of_woman_struck_on_US_19_blames_al_7_7515897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Uncle_of_woman_struck_on_US_19_blames_al_7_20190711211816"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP: Alcohol use may be a factor in deadly pedestrian crash involving deputy on US 19</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/massive-hard-rock-expansion-project-hits-the-home-stretch" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Hard_Rock_expansion_begins_to_take_shape_3_7516014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Hard_Rock_expansion_begins_to_take_shape_3_7516014_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Hard_Rock_expansion_begins_to_take_shape_3_7516014_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Hard_Rock_expansion_begins_to_take_shape_3_7516014_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Hard_Rock_expansion_begins_to_take_shape_3_7516014_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Massive Hard Rock expansion project hits the home stretch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alert-system-to-help-lakeland-drivers-avoid-being-trapped-at-railroad-crossing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sign_will_help_drivers_avoid_waiting_for_1_7515952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sign_will_help_drivers_avoid_waiting_for_1_7515952_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sign_will_help_drivers_avoid_waiting_for_1_7515952_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sign_will_help_drivers_avoid_waiting_for_1_7515952_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Sign_will_help_drivers_avoid_waiting_for_1_7515952_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alert system to help Lakeland drivers avoid being trapped at railroad crossing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fhp-alcohol-use-may-be-a-factor-in-deadly-pedestrian-crash-involving-deputy-on-us-19" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Uncle_of_woman_struck_on_US_19_blames_al_7_7515897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Uncle_of_woman_struck_on_US_19_blames_al_7_7515897_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Uncle_of_woman_struck_on_US_19_blames_al_7_7515897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Uncle_of_woman_struck_on_US_19_blames_al_7_7515897_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Uncle_of_woman_struck_on_US_19_blames_al_7_7515897_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FHP: Alcohol use may be a factor in deadly pedestrian crash involving deputy on US 19</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/boys-and-girls-club-interns-impact-kids-for-years-to-come" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__2_7515858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__2_7515858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__2_7515858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__2_7515858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/Boys_and_Girls_Club_interns_impact_kids__2_7515858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boys and Girls Club interns impact kids for years to come</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/final-star-wars-ride-to-open-in-december-at-walt-disney-world" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/sdkjvhr5bhj6-1024x679_1562876132308_7515797_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Disney&#x20;Parks&#x20;Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Final Star Wars ride to open in December at Walt Disney World</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here">We Live Here</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/community">Care Force</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/whats-right">What's Right</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/one-tank-trips">One Tank Trips</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/staff">FOX 13 News Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/history">WTVT History</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX13News"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox13.news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/FOX13TampaBay"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 13 News app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxtampabay.com-mobile/id374009420" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtvt" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>SkyTower Radar app</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-13-skytower-radar/id897521658?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtvt.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/work-for-us">Jobs & Internships at FOX 13</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/about/public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 