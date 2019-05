- A fire at a home in Fort Lauderdale destroyed five luxury cars on Tuesday night, firefighters said

The vehicles – a 2016 Bentley Mulsanne, 2018 Porsche 911 special, 2018 Tesla Model X, 1973 VW Thing, and a 2013 Nissan GTR – burned after a two-alarm fire ripped through the home's garage. Two golf carts, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and two jetskis were also destroyed.

Fort Lauderdale Fire officials said the homeowner had several lifts inside the garage, which allowed him to park the vehicles next to and on top of each other.

Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said it took over 50 firefighters to get the fire under control.

Videos posted by the department shows firefighters battling the blaze as well as the burned shells of the vehicles after the fire was controlled.

No one was home at the time the blaze broke out; officials said the homeowner was at his second home at the time.

The losses totaled up to $1 million, fire rescue officials told WSVN. The Bentley and Porsche were estimated to be worth at $400,000 and $350,000 respectively.

“There are so many cars, I don’t know which cars they left here and which cars they shipped back. They do this seasonally, every six months they bring in a load of different cars. They’re very pricey cars, Bugattis, etc.,” neighbor China Niemann said. “He’s a collector, and he does display them. It’s really sad.”

The home was last sold in 2017 for $2.275 million. It has been classified as a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.