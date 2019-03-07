< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Ffired-florida-officer-guilty-of-slaying-black-motorist width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story393491121" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"
header class="mod-header story-header"
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393491121" data-article-version="1.0">Fired Florida officer guilty of slaying black motorist</h1
/header
aside class="mod-inline photo full"
figure
img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/190307%20nouman%20raja_1551972388667.PNG_6864304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/190307%20nouman%20raja_1551972388667.PNG_6864304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"
figcaption>Courtesy: WSVN</figcaption
/figure
/aside
div class="story-meta"
div class="author-share"
div class="author">By TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press</div
div class="meta"
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 10:31AM EST</span></p
/div
/div div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"
div id="relatedHeadlines-393491121" style="display: none;"
/div
p><strong class='dateline'>WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A fired Florida police officer was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted murder Thursday for the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist, becoming the first officer in the state to be convicted of an on-duty shooting in 30 years.</p><p>Nouman Raja, 41, now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and could spend his life in prison for the death of Corey Jones, 31.</p><p>The four-man, two-woman jury had deliberated for about four hours. Raja did not react as their verdict was read. About 25 relatives and supporters of Jones looked on, some weeping quietly. (AP)</strong> - A fired Florida police officer was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted murder Thursday for the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist, becoming the first officer in the state to be convicted of an on-duty shooting in 30 years.</p><p>Nouman Raja, 41, now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years and could spend his life in prison for the death of Corey Jones, 31.</p><p>The four-man, two-woman jury had deliberated for about four hours. Raja did not react as their verdict was read. About 25 relatives and supporters of Jones looked on, some weeping quietly. The prosecutor said Raja never identified himself and acted so aggressively that Jones must have thought he was about to be carjacked or killed. That caused Jones, a concealed weapons permit holder, to grab his gun and run as Raja repeatedly opened fire, they said.</p><p>Jones, a housing inspector and part-time drummer, had been returning home from a nightclub performance when his vehicle stalled. He had purchased the .38-caliber handgun days earlier to protect his $10,000 drum set, which was in the SUV.</p><p>Raja was wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a baseball cap as part of an auto burglary investigation team when he spotted Jones' SUV. He said he first thought it was empty, but then saw Jones inside. Raja's supervisor testified the officer had been told to don a police vest to identify himself if he approached a civilian. He did not. Prosecutors also questioned why Raja didn't pull out the badge he had in his pocket.</p><p>What police didn't know at first was that Jones was talking to a tow truck dispatcher on a recorded line. That recording shows Jones saying "Huh?" as his door opens. Raja yells, "You good?" Jones says he is. Raja replies twice, "Really?" with Jones replying "Yeah."</p><p>Suddenly, Raja shouts at Jones to raise his hands, using an expletive. Jones replies "Hold on!" and Raja repeats his demand.</p><p>Prosecutors believe Jones pulled his gun and tried to get away. Raja fired three shots and Jones ran down an embankment. Prosecutors said he threw his gun, which was found 125 feet from his body, but Raja fired three more times, 10 seconds after the first volley.</p><p>Jones was killed by a bullet through his heart. A medical examiner testified that Jones would have dropped feet from where the fatal shot struck him. He also had been shot once in each arm.</p><p>Prosecutors said Raja, not knowing of the tow-truck dispatcher recording, tried to deceive investigators. He told them in a video-recorded interview hours after the shooting he said "Police, can I help you?" as Jones jumped from the SUV. He told investigators Jones then leapt backward and pointed his gun, forcing him to fire. Raja said Jones ran but turned and again pointed his gun, forcing him to fire the second volley.</p><p>Prosecutors charged Raja with manslaughter because they believed his actions created the confrontation and showed "culpable negligence," meaning a "reckless disregard" or "conscious indifference" for Jones' life. They charged him with attempted first-degree murder because they believed that while they couldn't prove beyond a reasonable doubt which of the six shots killed him, the second volley was a conscious effort to kill Jones as he ran away.</p><p>Raja's attorneys said Jones' initial "Huh?" shows he identified himself -- the tape picked up something unintelligible and faint.</p><p>The last Florida officer tried for an on-duty killing was Miami's William Lozano in 1989. The Hispanic officer fatally shot a black motorcyclist who he said tried to hit him. A passenger also died when the motorcycle crashed, setting off three days of rioting.</p><p>Lozano was convicted of two manslaughter counts in a Miami trial, but an appeals court dismissed the verdict, saying the case should have been moved because of racial tensions. Lozano was acquitted at a 1993 retrial in Orlando.</p><p>Palm Beach Gardens fired Raja shortly after the shooting. " data-meta-keywords="US--Police Shooting-Florida-Stand Your Ground" data-meta-title="Fired Florida officer guilty of slaying black motorist" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/190307%20nouman%20raja_1551972388667.PNG_6864304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/fired-florida-officer-guilty-of-slaying-black-motorist">Fired Florida officer guilty of slaying black motorist</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar0"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/fired-florida-officer-guilty-of-slaying-black-motorist"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Ffired-florida-officer-guilty-of-slaying-black-motorist"> </li> <li id="headline1" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393594946" data-author="" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline1" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar1" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/florida-senate-passes-bill-to-repeal-medical-pot-smoking-ban-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393594946&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Florida Senate passes bill to repeal medical pot smoking ban" data-meta-description="Florida&#39;s ban on smokable medical marijuana could soon be coming to an end.&nbsp;&nbsp;The Senate voted 34-4 Thursday for a bill that would allow patients to use smokable forms of the plant.&nbsp; The House votes next week. " data-meta-keywords="FL--Medical Marijuana-Florida" data-meta-title="Florida Senate passes bill to repeal medical pot smoking ban" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/05/25/smokeable-marijuana-pot_1527291746009_5586385_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-senate-passes-bill-to-repeal-medical-pot-smoking-ban-1">Florida Senate passes bill to repeal medical pot smoking ban</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-senate-passes-bill-to-repeal-medical-pot-smoking-ban-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fflorida-senate-passes-bill-to-repeal-medical-pot-smoking-ban-1"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393546085" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/century-florida-earthquake" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393546085&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Minor earthquake shakes western Florida Panhandle" data-meta-description="A minor earthquake shook the Florida Panhandle late Wednesday night. Ron DeSantis improperly ousted him for political reasons. " data-meta-keywords="US--School Shooting-Florida-Sheriff" data-meta-title="Suspended Broward sheriff sues Florida governor" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/ron%20desantis%20scott%20israel_1551982547966.jpg_6865053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/parkland-shooting-suspended-broward-sheriff-sues-florida-governor">Suspended Broward sheriff sues Florida governor</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar3"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/parkland-shooting-suspended-broward-sheriff-sues-florida-governor"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fparkland-shooting-suspended-broward-sheriff-sues-florida-governor"> </li> <li id="headline4" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393591115" data-author="CURT ANDERSON, Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline4" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar4" data-story-url="/news/local-news/bill-requiring-school-elective-bible-course-ok-d-in-house-1" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393591115&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Bill requiring school elective Bible course OK'd in House" data-meta-description="Legislation that would require all Florida public high schools to offer elective courses on the study of the Bible won approval Thursday in a House committee but still faces many hurdles and constitutional questions before it could become law. " data-meta-keywords="bible,religion,schools,florida,fox35" data-meta-title="Bill requiring school elective Bible course OK'd in House" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/18/holy%20scripture-bible_1547790037475.jpg_6643017_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/local-news/bill-requiring-school-elective-bible-course-ok-d-in-house-1">Bill requiring school elective Bible course OK'd in House</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar4"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/local-news/bill-requiring-school-elective-bible-course-ok-d-in-house-1"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fbill-requiring-school-elective-bible-course-ok-d-in-house-1"> </li> <li id="headline5" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393505493" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline5" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar5" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/new-star-wars-land-opens-this-august-at-hollywood-studios" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393505493&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="New 'Star Wars' land opens this August at Hollywood Studios" data-meta-description="Disney has announced the opening date for the highly anticipated "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" land at Hollywood Studios. " data-meta-keywords="Local News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="New 'Star Wars' land opens this August at Hollywood Studios" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/sge98237498273423fu-624x352_1551977912299_6864294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/new-star-wars-land-opens-this-august-at-hollywood-studios">New 'Star Wars' land opens this August at Hollywood Studios</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar5"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/new-star-wars-land-opens-this-august-at-hollywood-studios"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fnew-star-wars-land-opens-this-august-at-hollywood-studios"> </li> <li id="headline6" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393484780" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline6" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar6" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/lee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393484780&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Lee County Sheriff's Office adopts dog found with mouth taped shut" data-meta-description="A dog found with his mouth taped shut in southwest Florida has been adopted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. " data-meta-keywords="Florida News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="Lee County Sheriff's Office adopts dog found with mouth taped shut" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53239501_2298145443570048_7521493436248096768_o_1551970148038_6864088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/lee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut">Lee County Sheriff's Office adopts dog found with mouth taped shut</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar6"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/lee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Flee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut"> </li> <li id="headline7" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393339819" data-author="Dara Kam, The News Service of Florida" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline7" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar7" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/house-senate-near-repeal-of-pot-smoking-ban" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393339819&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban" data-meta-description="With plenty of breathing room before a March 15 deadline set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, House and Senate leaders have neared completion of a measure that would do away with a state ban on smoking medical marijuana. " data-meta-keywords="Florida News,Facebook Instant,Home,Mobile" data-meta-title="House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/house-senate-near-repeal-of-pot-smoking-ban">House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar7"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/house-senate-near-repeal-of-pot-smoking-ban"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fhouse-senate-near-repeal-of-pot-smoking-ban"> </li> <li id="headline8" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393336292" data-author="Associated Press" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline8" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar8" data-story-url="/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393336292&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving" data-meta-description="Florida could outlaw drivers from putting on makeup, holding a cellphone, reading or performing other distracting activities under a bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee Wednesday. " data-meta-keywords="FL-XGR--Distracted Driving-Florida" data-meta-title="Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GettyImages-526624124_1551904593764_6859275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving">Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar8"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fflorida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving"> </li> <li id="headline9" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393284478" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline9" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar9" data-story-url="/trending/video-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393284478&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Video: Gators in Florida Everglades spark a bellowing match" data-meta-description="Two alligators in the Florida Everglades appeared to have met their match. " data-meta-keywords="Trending,Florida News,Facebook Instant" data-meta-title="Video: Gators in Florida Everglades spark a bellowing match" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/Josh%20Boyd%20on%20Instagram%20%E2%80%9CYesterday%20morning%20this%20large%20male%20ga.00_00_05_18.Still002_1551889591601.jpg_6858792_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/trending/video-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match">Video: Gators in Florida Everglades spark a bellowing match</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar9"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/trending/video-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" 