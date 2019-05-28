The sheriff of one Florida county wanted to deter potential customers after arresting a drug dealer, officials said.

On Friday, Flagler County deputies arrested 36-year-old Jamie Bullock after obtaining a search warrant for her home at 160 Lantana Avenue in Flagler Beach. They said they discovered Bullock was selling cocaine from the home.

Detectives said Bullock had other narcotics and faced several charges including possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. After her arrest, a sign from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was posted in front of the home saying, “This drug house closed for business.” Just beneath it read, "By: Sheriff Rick Staly."