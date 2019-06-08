< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children 08 2019 09:44PM (AP/STORYFUL)</strong> - Authorities in central Florida say a former day care worker has been arrested after being caught on security video hitting, slapping and shaking children.</p><p>The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports 65-year-old Katherine Weitz was arrested Monday and has since been released from jail. She's charged with three felony counts of activity that could result in physical or mental harm to a child.</p><p>An affidavit says Dream City Academy's office manager Yolanda Tomlinson checked a security video in a classroom for 1-year-olds after a child was crying. She saw Weitz treating a child roughly.</p><p>The video showed Weitz sitting near children as they took naps. But when one child started moving, Weitz appeared to grab their limbs and tossed the child down onto the bed.</p><p>Weitz also apparently grabbed, shook and slapped the child's face. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man comes home from overnight shift to find alligator waiting at front door</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 12:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 07:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just imagine coming from a 10-hour overnight shift, wanting to get into bed---and an alligator is blocking your front door.</p><p>It was a real thing for one Florida man.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/deputies-searching-for-4-year-old-florida-boy-believed-to-be-in-imminent-danger-1" title="FOUND: Deputies locate 4-year-old boy in Clay County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/08/misisng%20now_1559998242120.png_7366917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOUND: Deputies locate 4-year-old boy in Clay County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 06:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>UPDATE: Both mother and boy have been found safe, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>🔺 UPDATE 6.8.2019, 6PM: Due to everyone’s hard work, James and his mother Jady have been safely located. Thank you to our members, our community, our law enforcement partners and our local media. #Teamwork https://t.co/pwugATgb29 pic.twitter.com/kdI90cpS0d</p><p>----------------------------------------------------------------------------</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/over-100-dogs-and-cats-rescued-from-deplorable-conditions-in-south-florida-home" title="Over 100 dogs and cats rescued from deplorable conditions in South Florida home" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/07/IMG_1524_1_1559944260258_7365090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Miami-Dade Animal Services)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Over 100 dogs and cats rescued from deplorable conditions in South Florida home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities rescued over 100 dogs and cats living in deplorable conditions from a South Florida home.</p><p>Miami-Dade Animal Services removed 99 dogs and five cats from the house after a good Samaritan reported the property for animal abuse.</p><p>Officials said the animals were victims of neglect and found in "inhumane conditions" in every room of the house, including the kitchen and garage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i 