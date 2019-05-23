< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story408548885" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408548885" data-article-version="1.0">Florida daycare owner arrested after infant left in hot van died</h1> </header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408548885-408548860"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408548885-408548860" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/darryl%20ewing_1558612390164.jpg_7305000_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-daycare-owner-arrested-after-infant-left-in-hot-van-died?fbclid=IwAR0Lu6AOmZoQmdT_M7haqDI4dlz7Dvlj6FEa6Pt6aZ8DnFv-HeXZNG9EehE">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 07:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:16AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-408548885").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-408548885").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408548885" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - The co-owner of a Florida daycare was arrested in the death of an infant who was left in a van for hours.</p><p>On Wednesday, deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to Ewing’s Love & Hope Preschool & Academy and discovered a 4-month-old baby girl left in the back of a van from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.</p><p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleSheriffsOffice/photos/a.103669232895/10156500389877896/?type=3&theater">According to preliminary evidence</a>, 56-year-old Darryl Ewing picked up the victim and other children from their homes early Wednesday morning and brought them to the daycare. Officials said he was the driver of the van and there were no other daycare employees inside the van.</p><p>All the children -- but one -- were offloaded and taken inside the daycare, investigators said. The 4-month-old was still strapped in her car seat in the third row of the van, they added.</p><p>At 1:03 p.m., the victim’s mother called to make arrangements after school for her children, and it was discovered the baby was never checked in, deputies said. Daycare employees went to the van and found the victim remained inside, and they called emergency services. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the infant, who was pronounced dead at Wolfson Children's Hospital.</p> <div id='continue-text-408548885' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-408548885' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408548885' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-408548885', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '408548885'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Investigators said it was Ewing’s responsibility to document all the children placed into the van, However, the driver’s log showed he checked in two of the victim’s siblings, but not the infant, officials said.</p><p>“Interviews of other daycare center employees indicated it is the van driver’s responsibility to check and make sure children are offloaded from the van at the daycare center,” according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office statement. “It was determined the suspect’s actions (and lack thereof) failed to provide the victim with the necessary supervision and provide services to protect the victim’s physical health, all which was essential to the victim’s well-being and contributed to the death of the victim.”</p><p>Ewing was taken to the police station to be interviewed, but detectives said he refused to talk. He was arrested on a child neglect charge. </p><p>JSO Assistant Chief of Major Crimes Brian Kee told FOX 30 the child's death appears to be heat related. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 children drown in South Florida swimming pool</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 10:26AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 11:07AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two children drowned in a swimming pool at a South Florida apartment complex Wednesday night.</p><p>A neighbor spotted the two boys, ages 5 and 6, unresponsive at the bottom of the pool just before 10 p.m. He told WSVN he called 911 before jumping over the fence to attempt resuscitating the children.</p><p>"I was in military so I started mouth to mouth and pumping his chest two, maybe three times but he didn’t respond,” the unidentified good Samaritan told the station in Spanish. “I left the first boy, grabbed the second one and began mouth to mouth. I began pumping two or three times and he threw up on me.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/another-dolphin-was-found-with-plastic-in-its-stomach-at-fort-myers-beach" title="Another dolphin was found with plastic in its stomach at Fort Myers Beach" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/dolphin%20with%20hose_1558613350361.jpg_7305108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/dolphin%20with%20hose_1558613350361.jpg_7305108_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/dolphin%20with%20hose_1558613350361.jpg_7305108_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/dolphin%20with%20hose_1558613350361.jpg_7305108_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/dolphin%20with%20hose_1558613350361.jpg_7305108_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credits: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Another dolphin was found with plastic in its stomach at Fort Myers Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the second time within a month, ingested plastic was found inside a dolphin in Florida.</p><p>Florida Fish and Wildlife biologists said they received the necropsy results of a 7-foot male bottlenose dolphin found in Fort Myers Beach in Big Carlos Pass. Inside the dolphin they found a 24-inch plastic hose in its esophagus and stomach.</p><p>Last month , they said they found a stranded baby dolphin at Fort Myers Beach. It was a rough-toothed dolphin, which is typically found in deeper waters. It was found emaciated and had to be euthanized, biologists said. They said they found two plastic bags and a shredded balloon inside the young dolphin.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/large-leatherback-turtle-nests-on-south-florida-beach" title="Large leatherback turtle nests on South Florida beach" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/60349015_10156679076426973_248879009612431360_n_1558561506709_7303236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/60349015_10156679076426973_248879009612431360_n_1558561506709_7303236_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/60349015_10156679076426973_248879009612431360_n_1558561506709_7303236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/60349015_10156679076426973_248879009612431360_n_1558561506709_7303236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/60349015_10156679076426973_248879009612431360_n_1558561506709_7303236_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Loggerhead Marinelife Center" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Large leatherback turtle nests on South Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A large leatherback turtle decided to lay her nest in broad daylight on a South Florida beach.</p><p>The Loggerhead Marinelife Center captured photos of the turtle in the sand on Singer Island last Thursday.</p><p>A rehab technician with the organization took measurements of the turtle, in accordance with a permit through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 