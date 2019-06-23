< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida executives get less than year in prison for selling subpar body armor for troops class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida executives get less than year in prison for selling subpar body armor for troops&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-executives-get-less-than-year-in-prison-for-selling-subpar-body-armor-for-troops" data-title="Florida executives get less than year in prison for selling subpar body armor for troops" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-executives-get-less-than-year-in-prison-for-selling-subpar-body-armor-for-troops" addthis:title="Florida executives get less than year in prison for selling subpar body armor for troops"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414343500.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414343500");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414343500-414343445"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414343500-414343445" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:43PM EDT</span></p> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-414343500").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-414343500").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414343500" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX NEWS)</strong> - Two executives at a Florida-based security products firm were each sentenced to less than a year in prison last week after being convicted of selling sub-par body armor to the U.S. government for American troops.</p><p>Don Lounsbury, owner of Tactical Products Group in Boynton Beach, and Andres Lopez-Munoz, the firm's vice president for sales and federal contracting, were found guilty earlier this year by a federal jury in Alexandria, Va., of three counts of wire fraud along with charges of conspiracy to defraud the government and making false statements.</p><p>Lounsbury, 50, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and Lopez-Munoz, 35, to four months, the Palm Beach Post reported. Both men faced up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors asked they each be given three years.</p><p>Authorities said the men sold $3,500 worth of body armor that put U.S. troops in danger. They agreed to reimburse the government the money it paid for the equipment.</p><p>"He engaged in a potentially catastrophic deadly game by vowing to supply the U.S. Government with a specific type of body armor and instead deliberately provided them falsely-labeled, out-of-warranty, cheaper body armor," assistant U.S. attorneys Raj Parekh and Grace Hill wrote of Lopez-Munoz.</p> <div id='continue-text-414343500' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414343500' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414343500' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414343500', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414343500'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>They claimed that in 2012, both men substituted cheaper materials on 10 sets of body armor requested by the government to increase profits, according to the paper.</p><p>The request stated the armor should be able to stop ".30-caliber steel-core armor-piercing bullets fired from a rifle" and that no substitutions were allowed, prosecutors wrote.</p><p>To hide the scheme, Lounsbury and Lopez-Munoz sewed fake labels into the armor to fool government inspections. Attorneys for the men said their clients didn't know the body armor would be used to protect U.S. troops.</p><p>The company supplied armor to the State Department in the past as a subcontractor, wrote attorney Stuart Sears, who represented Lopez-Munoz. He said prime contractors "routinely accepted and sought lower cost substitutes for the requested products, including body armor and other tactical gear."</p><p>By trying to skirt corners, both men "endangered the lives and safety of our country's heroes who are courageously serving overseas to protect the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic," according to prosecutors.</p><p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/florida-executives-get-less-than-year-in-prison-for-selling-sub-par-body-armor-for-us-troops" target="_blank"><strong>Read updates at FOXNews.com.</strong></a></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/boy-scouts-trucker-escape-serious-injury-in-fiery-turnpike-crash" title="Boy Scouts, trucker escape serious injury in fiery crash" data-articleId="414346951" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-23h13m51s474_1561346160791_7434722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Trayvon and Lauren Mullen" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boy Scouts, trucker escape serious injury in fiery crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a group of Boy Scouts and a tractor-trailer driver escaped serious injury in a fiery crash along Florida's Turnpike.</p><p>A Florida Highway Patrol report says seven Boy Scouts and four adults were returning from a camping trip Saturday when their vehicle collided with the tractor-trailer carrying produce near Okeechobee. The Boy Scout group and the truck driver managed to get out before the tractor-trailer burst into flames.</p><p>Authorities say one child and one adult suffered slight injuries. Both were treated and released from a local hospital. The Turnpike's southbound lanes were closed for hours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/sinkhole-closes-i-75-lanes-near-university-of-florida" title="Sinkhole closes I-75 lanes near University of Florida" data-articleId="414059006" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ACSO photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sinkhole closes I-75 lanes near University of Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 05:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A sinkhole along Interstate 75 has closed some of the highway's southbound lanes in Alachua County, deputies say.</p><p>According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, the hole is on the shoulder of the highway's southbound lanes, north of the exit for Williston Road. That's just south of the University of Florida campus.</p><p>In an aerial photo shared by ACSO, the hole appears to be about 6 feet wide.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/police-gainesville-couple-beat-used-stun-gun-on-adopted-kids" title="Police: Florida couple beat, used stun gun on adopted kids" data-articleId="414048853" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Alachua County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Florida couple beat, used stun gun on adopted kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 04:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a couple in northern Florida routinely beat and shocked their two adopted children with what appears to be stun guns.</p><p>The Gainesville Sun reports that the children were also malnourished and described being fed only bread and water and occasional scraps. The two children fled from the couple's care last week and a concerned resident contacted police. The children are 8 and 10-years-old.</p><p>The children told police one of them had been "drowned" in a bathtub with water poured over his head, and both children said their adoptive parents had burned or shocked them with what they believed was a Taser.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-14-year-old-girl-shot-and-killed-in-brandon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_7434833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_20190624033547"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for 14-year-old girl shot and killed in Brandon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/clearwater-library-offers-free-3d-printing-service"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Clearwater_library_offers_free_3_D_print_2_7434374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Clearwater_library_offers_free_3_D_print_2_20190624010739"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Clearwater library offers free 3D printing service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/mobile-ministry-brings-portable-showers-washing-machines-to-homeless"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/vlcsnap-2019-06-23-21h16m18s940_1561339073327_7434586_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-23-21h16m18s940_1561339073327.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mobile ministry brings portable showers, washing machines to homeless</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/para-commandos-drop-from-the-sky-for-day-3-of-warrior-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Cyclists_race_on_day_3_of_Warrior_Games__4_7434472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cyclists_race_on_day_3_of_Warrior_Games__4_20190624000645"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Para-Commandos drop from the sky for day 3 of Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vigil-held-for-14-year-old-girl-shot-and-killed-in-brandon" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_7434833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_7434833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_7434833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_7434833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/Vigil_held_in_Brandon_for_14_year_old_sh_0_7434833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Vigil held for 14-year-old girl shot and killed in Brandon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-executives-get-less-than-year-in-prison-for-selling-subpar-body-armor-for-troops" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/23/body-armor1_1561344147689_7434713_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida executives get less than year in prison for selling subpar body armor for troops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-person-found-dead-after-house-catches-fire-in-sarasota" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One person found dead after house catches fire in Sarasota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/beto-o-rourke-to-hold-veterans-roundtable-in-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/11/FNC%20Beto%20Rally%20Podium%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.13.50.14_1549944552315.png_6751225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/11/FNC%20Beto%20Rally%20Podium%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.13.50.14_1549944552315.png_6751225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/11/FNC%20Beto%20Rally%20Podium%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.13.50.14_1549944552315.png_6751225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/11/FNC%20Beto%20Rally%20Podium%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.13.50.14_1549944552315.png_6751225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/02/11/FNC%20Beto%20Rally%20Podium%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_20.13.50.14_1549944552315.png_6751225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beto O'Rourke to hold veterans roundtable in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/disabled-man-s-stolen-golf-cart-recovered-by-citrus-deputies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Citrus_County_man_s_custom_cart_stolen_1_7391473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Citrus_County_man_s_custom_cart_stolen_1_7391473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Citrus_County_man_s_custom_cart_stolen_1_7391473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Citrus_County_man_s_custom_cart_stolen_1_7391473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/Citrus_County_man_s_custom_cart_stolen_1_7391473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Disabled man's stolen golf cart recovered by Citrus deputies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 