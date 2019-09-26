< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife Casey expecting a baby Ron DeSantis, wife Casey expecting a baby</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430380831" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife Casey expecting a baby&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-gov-ron-desantis-wife-casey-expecting-a-baby" data-title="Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife Casey expecting a baby" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-gov-ron-desantis-wife-casey-expecting-a-baby" addthis:title="Florida Gov. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 13) - Florida's first family is growing! Ron DeSantis and his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, announced that they are expecting their third child. DeSantis posted. 