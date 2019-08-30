A baby manatee -– barely a month old – was orphaned, and now has a new home at SeaWorld Orlando.
The theme park officials said he was brought to them a few weeks ago after Florida Fish and Wildlife experts found him in the Daytona area – weighing only 50 pounds making it underweight. Typically, a calf should weigh between 60 to 70 pounds, according to SeaWorld Orlando .
The rescued calf is being bottle fed every three hours, which have been documented in adorable photos shared by the theme park. It recently weighed in at 54 pounds.