The USDA has approved the early release of SNAP benefits through Florida's Department of Children and Families to help families prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

September food assistance benefits will be released to all 67 counties included in Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order 19-190 declaring a state of emergency.

Residents who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits between September 1 and September 14 will be able to access their benefits Saturday, Aug. 31 at noon.