Get excited, Star Wars fans: before the newest land even welcomes its first guests in Florida, Disney has announced the final ride will be open before the end of the year.

The upcoming land, called Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, is set to open August 29 at Disney's Hollywood Studios. However, it'll open with just one of its two rides in operation -- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Thankfully, fans won't have long to wait for the next ride to debut. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is set to open December 5, Disney says.