<!-- begin: STORY --> Florida man gets 10 years for knowingly spreading HIV <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida man gets 10 years for knowingly spreading HIV&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-man-gets-10-years-for-knowingly-spreading-hiv-1" data-title="Florida man gets 10 years for knowingly spreading HIV" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-man-gets-10-years-for-knowingly-spreading-hiv-1" addthis:title="Florida man gets 10 years for knowingly spreading HIV"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421281209.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-421281209");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-421281209-421280984"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421281209-421280984" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/RASHEEM%20BODIFORD_1564573735079.jpg_7562033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 07:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) (AP)</strong> - A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for knowingly spreading HIV.</p><p><a href="http://PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)">The Pensacola News Journal reports</a> that 27-year-old Rasheem Ikey Bodiford was sentenced Friday. He was previously convicted of having sex with another person without notifying them that he had HIV, the virus that leads to AIDS.</p><p>Prosecutors say Bodiford had sex with two women from September 2016 to October 2017 and lied about his condition.</p><p>One woman told Escambia County deputies in 2017 that she had tested positive for HIV and her last sexual partner had been Bodiford. b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story421281209 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story421281209 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-421281209",i="relatedHeadlines-421281209",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2703_" > class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/man-on-florida-honeymoon-drowns-during-first-ocean-swim" title="Iowa man on Florida honeymoon drowns during first ocean swim" data-articleId="421366165" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/honeymoon%20drowning%20cheyenne%20pernice%20hedrick_1564596353955.jpg_7562867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/honeymoon%20drowning%20cheyenne%20pernice%20hedrick_1564596353955.jpg_7562867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/honeymoon%20drowning%20cheyenne%20pernice%20hedrick_1564596353955.jpg_7562867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/honeymoon%20drowning%20cheyenne%20pernice%20hedrick_1564596353955.jpg_7562867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/honeymoon%20drowning%20cheyenne%20pernice%20hedrick_1564596353955.jpg_7562867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Cheyenne Pernice-Hedrick" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Iowa man on Florida honeymoon drowns during first ocean swim</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 02:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Iowa seminary student honeymooning in Florida drowned when he was swept out to sea on his first time in the ocean, officials said.</p><p>A St. Johns County Sheriff's Office incident report says Dalton Cottrell, 22, of Malcom, Iowa, drowned while swimming Tuesday at Crescent Beach, south of Jacksonville, according to The Florida Times-Union.</p><p>A beach-goer heard screaming from the water and grabbed a paddleboard, joining a lifeguard who went to the rescue. The report says they found Cottrell and brought him back to shore but he died.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/proposal-would-allow-florida-voters-to-cast-primary-ballots-without-party-affiliation" title="Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation" data-articleId="421212878" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_0_7560738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_0_7560738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_0_7560738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_0_7560738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Primary_voting_could_change_in_Florida_0_7560738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="IT MIGHT OFFER VOTERS MORE FREEDOM… AND IF PASSED, IT WOULD *COMPLETELY CHANGE THE WAY FLORIDA PRIMARIES WORK.  A NEW PROPOSAL TO CHANGE FLORIDA FROM A CLOSED TO *OPEN PRIMARY STATE HAS POLITICAL OFFICIALS SOUNDING OFF…" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Proposal would allow Florida voters to cast primary ballots without party affiliation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 09:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 09:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A proposal to change Florida's primary voting regulations could offer voters more freedom, but would also turn the process on its head.</p><p>A proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp Florida’s primary-elections process has been formally sent to the state Supreme Court for review of the ballot wording.</p><p>Attorney General Ashley Moody says she looked at the proposal's language to make sure it didn’t seem misleading.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/3-shark-bites-in-3-days-reported-on-florida-s-east-coast1" title="3 shark bites in 3 days reported on Florida's east coast" data-articleId="421199406" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/shark%20bites_1564531824021.jpg_7560969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 shark bites in 3 days reported on Florida's east coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 08:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 09:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Three shark bites have been reported by beach-goers on Florida's east coast in less than a week. Two of them happened in Volusia County.</p><p>Two people reported being bitten Saturday. According to Fox News , professional surfer, 23-year-old Frank O'Rourke was bitten on his arm while surfing at Jacksonville Beach. O'Rourke told News4Jax his injuries were minor and he opted to go to a bar - instead of the hospital - after it happened. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/watch-lightning-strikes-ground-outside-st-pete-clearwater-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/P-DEPUTIES%20FARM%20AID%205_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg_7564308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-DEPUTIES FARM AID 5_WTVT9db1_146.mxf.00_01_09_48.Still004.00_00_10_00.Still001_1564621434958.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Lightning strikes ground outside St. Pete-Clearwater airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Michael Harrell, 54, allegedly tried ordering a teller to hand over the cash from a U.S. Bank location in Cleveland around 11 a.m. Monday, according to the FBI. (Photo Courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI via WJW)" title="CLEVELAND FBI MAN DEMAND NOTE THUMB_1564617450384.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_20190731223335"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family demands changes after teen athlete's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A media image shows a special T-shirt and the Reon Pocket device. (Photo credit: Sony First Flight program)" title="sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ohio-man-allegedly-uses-demand-note-with-full-name-address-to-rob-bank" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/CLEVELAND%20FBI%20MAN%20DEMAND%20NOTE%20THUMB_1564617450384.jpg_7563986_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael&#x20;Harrell&#x2c;&#x20;54&#x2c;&#x20;allegedly&#x20;tried&#x20;ordering&#x20;a&#x20;teller&#x20;to&#x20;hand&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;cash&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Bank&#x20;location&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;around&#x20;11&#x20;a&#x2e;m&#x2e;&#x20;Monday&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Cleveland&#x20;Division&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;FBI&#x20;via&#x20;WJW&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ohio man allegedly uses demand note with full name, address to rob bank</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-demands-changes-after-teen-athlete-s-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Teen_athlete_s_family_wants_schools_to_c_1_7563639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family demands changes after teen athlete's death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sony-wants-to-build-a-wearable-air-conditioner" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/31/sonymedia_firstflightreonpocketimg_073119_1564612723449_7563545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;media&#x20;image&#x20;shows&#x20;a&#x20;special&#x20;T-shirt&#x20;and&#x20;the&#x20;Reon&#x20;Pocket&#x20;device&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Sony&#x20;First&#x20;Flight&#x20;program&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sony wants to build a wearable ‘air conditioner'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/manatee-county-launches-non-emergency-311-service" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Manatee_Co__launches_non_emergency_help__3_7563534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Manatee County launches non-emergency 311 service</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/class-action-lawsuit-filed-following-massive-capital-one-data-breach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Former_Amazon_employee_blamed_for_breach_1_7563369_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Class-action lawsuit filed following massive Capital One data breach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> 