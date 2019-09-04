"I said there was no way he could. He said he could," Jessica said. "So he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit. He had it in with no problems."
Dorian was skirting Florida's coast Wednesday, narrowly missing Jacksonville as it heads northward along the Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina coastlines.
The Category 2 storm has devastated the Bahamas, where rescue crews have only begun taking the full measure of the damage.
With the car in the middle of the kitchen, Jessica Eldridge had to move around it to cook and serve dinner.
"I'm hoping he will pull it out pretty soon once the wind dies down," she said. "There is room and it's not in the way but my dogs are confused by it."
It's not the first time a Floridian has parked their car inside their home to ride out a storm: a couple in Miami parked their 1987 Nissan 300 ZX inside their living room for Hurricane Irma.
Alec Sprague was at a local Costco in Florida when he captured the moment a good Samaritan purchased thousands of dollars worth of generators and food to send to the Bahamas.
Sprague posted a picture of the man, whose name was not given, on Facebook and the act of generosity quickly went viral, gaining thousands of shares.
Hurricane Dorian brought high waves, windy conditions and plenty of rain to Florida's east coast -- but that's not all that came ashore.
Melbourne police told FOX 35 a beachgoer found a brick of cocaine Tuesday morning at Paradise Beach Park and turned it over to an officer on patrol in the area. A field test confirmed it to be cocaine, police said.
The brick, which had the letters 'D-I-A-M-A-N-T' on it, was taken into evidence and would be destroyed, according to police.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office came to the rescue of an adorable puppy during Hurricane Dorian.
The sheriff's office says while their deputies were working during the storm, they responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that was unoccupied and partially flooded after wrecking in a ditch on Apopka Blvd.