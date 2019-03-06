< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fflorida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Associated Press

Posted Mar 06 2019 04:27PM EST Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-393336292-393328993" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GettyImages-526624124_1551904593764_6859275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> <figcaption>(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving">Associated Press </a> </div> <ul id="social-share-393336292" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GettyImages-526624124_1551904593764_6859275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GettyImages-526624124_1551904593764_6859275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving" data-title="Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving" addthis:title="Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var Posted Mar 06 2019 04:27PM EST (AP)</strong> - Florida could outlaw drivers from putting on makeup, holding a cellphone, reading or performing other distracting activities under a bill unanimously approved by a Senate committee Wednesday.</p><p>The Senate Innovation, Industry and Technology Committee approved the measure after heart-wrenching testimony from parents whose children that have been killed in accidents caused by districted drivers.</p><p>Republican Sen. Wilton Simpson said distracted driving has become an epidemic in Florida, and not just involving cars hitting other cars.</p><p>"Bike riding, hiking, jogging - all of those things - we've had record numbers of deaths in this state by distracted driving," Simpson said.</p><p>Right now, it is illegal to text and drive in Florida, but drivers can only be ticketed if they are first pulled over for another reason. Simpson's bill would make distracted driving a primary offense, meaning law enforcement wouldn't need another reason to ticket a driver. If enacted, Florida would ease into the law by creating a three-month period where law enforcement would only give warnings. Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy asked for that provision to be included due to concerns that a distracted driving ban could be used for racial profiling.</p><p>Several parents who lost children in accidents urged the committee to approve the bill. Debbie Wanninkhof said her 25-year-old son, Patrick, died in an accident caused by a driver using a cellphone.</p><p>"We need to wake up to the danger of wireless communication device addicts," she said. "Cellphone use ... is an addiction for many. You hear the stimulus of a ping and you immediately grab the phone and you respond instantly. It happens over and over again, and just like a drug addiction, it can be deadly."</p><p>The Senate bill has been unanimously approved in its first two of four committee stops. A similar House bill hasn't been heard in committee yet, but House sponsor Rep. 