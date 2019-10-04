< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida officer becomes Georgia county's 1st female police chief data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431331688-431331663"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431331688-431331663" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/Mirtha-V-Ramos_1570226963911_7687908_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Associated Press
Posted Oct 04 2019 06:09PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431331688").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431331688").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-431331688" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DECATUR, Ga. (AP)</strong> - A veteran of Miami-Dade’s police department has become a Georgia county’s first female police chief.</p><p>News outlets report Mirtha V. Ramos will step into the role for the DeKalb County police department on Nov. 4.</p><p>Ramos has worked at the Florida department for 22 years and has held several roles, including division chief, major and captain. A statement by DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says Ramos oversaw more than 1,000 employees in four police districts while in Florida.</p><p>As chief of the Georgia department, Ramos will lead about 800 sworn police officers and about 110 civilian employees. She’ll also oversee the department’s $95.1 million budget. He also will spend one year on probation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>21-year-old man gets 10 days in jail after oversleeping for jury duty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 04:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 05:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After the familiar nightmare about oversleeping and missing a final exam or a big job interview, waking up usually brings relief. But for 21-year-old Deandre Somerville the nightmare came after he actually overslept for jury service in a Florida courtroom. A judge later punished him with a 10 day jail sentence.</p><p>A judge sentenced Somerville to the jail time, plus one year on probation and 150 hours of community service after he failed to serve on a jury Aug. 21. Somerville was released Sunday and has a hearing scheduled Friday.</p><p>Somerville, who works at afterschool programs for the city of West Palm Beach Parks and Recreation Department, received his first ever summons for jury duty over the summer. It was also his first time ever going to the courthouse and sitting in a courtroom. He described it as a little intimidating and a little boring. After a long day of sitting and waiting, Somerville said he was picked to serve as a juror on a civil case and was told to return the following day at 9 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/record-breaking-catch-hunters-capture-18-foot-burmese-python-in-south-florida" title="Record-breaking catch: Hunters capture 18-foot Burmese python in South Florida" data-articleId="431309920" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/python-900_original_1570214496422_7687553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/python-900_original_1570214496422_7687553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/python-900_original_1570214496422_7687553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/python-900_original_1570214496422_7687553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/04/python-900_original_1570214496422_7687553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(FWC)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Record-breaking catch: Hunters capture 18-foot Burmese python in South Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 02:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 04:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Python hunters in South Florida have snagged a record-breaking catch.</p><p>The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said their Python Action Team recently captured an 18-foot, 4-inch Burmese python in Big Cypress National Preserve.</p><p>Hunters Cynthia Downer and Jonathan Lopez caught the 98-pound, 10-ounce snake on September 22.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/family-finds-offensive-gesture-in-photo-taken-at-universal-orlando" title="Mom calls on Universal Orlando to release identity of actor who made racist gesture in photo" data-articleId="431333982" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/04/Family_finds_offensive_gesture_in_photo_0_7686894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/04/Family_finds_offensive_gesture_in_photo_0_7686894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/04/Family_finds_offensive_gesture_in_photo_0_7686894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/04/Family_finds_offensive_gesture_in_photo_0_7686894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/04/Family_finds_offensive_gesture_in_photo_0_7686894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Universal Orlando actor who was dressed as movie character “Gru” has been fired for making an “OK” hand gesture that has been designated a hate symbol used by white supremacists in a photo with a biracial girl." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom calls on Universal Orlando to release identity of actor who made racist gesture in photo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Lama, FOX 35 ORLANDO </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 01:28AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 06:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A family says a happy celebration with Universal Orlando employees was tainted with hate when one of the characters flashed a racist symbol in a photo.</p><p>“When you see this happen to your child in motion – it’s devastating. It’s very heartbreaking,” said Tiffiney Zinger.</p><p>Zinger says it happened back in March, during a character breakfast. Her two kids were taking photos with people in Minion costumes.In a video provided by the Zingers’ attorneys, you see the person dressed as Gru place his hand on Zinger’s 7-year-old daughter’s shoulder. 