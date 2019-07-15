A former paramedic from Florida was sentenced to 70 years in prison for recording a series of heinous videos of himself raping his 1-year-old daughter and posting them to the dark web.

James Lockhart, 31, made the sickening four-video series of the sexual abuse between March 2016 and February 2018 and uploaded the clips on dark web forums using the screen names “StrangeWood” and “HardWood,” according to court records.

Lockhart, who worked at Paramedics Logistics Florida from 2012 to October 2018, pled guilty to charges of producing, distributing and possessing child pornography in March. He was sentenced on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.