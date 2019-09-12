< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida senator wants to propose assault weapon restrictions for people under 25

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 12 2019 07:42AM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 12:42PM EDT By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 12 2019 07:42AM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 12:42PM EDT ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Florida senator wants to place new restrictions on assault weapons in the Sunshine State. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Republican state Sen. David Simmons wants to add restrictions for anyone under the age of 25 from buying or owning an assault weapon in Florida. Simmons chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. He announced his proposal during an Orange County League of Women Voters event in Orlando on Wednesday.

There are exceptions for people between the ages of 21 and 25 who already have a concealed carry permit, or hunters, who take safety classes and obtain a hunter safety certification card, reports the Sentinel.

He said most state Democrats liked the idea, the Sentinel reported, but Simmons said the proposal had "zero chance" of passing in the legislature.

Simmons told attendees he will introduce a bill when the next legislative session begins in January. "Given the circumstances now and over the last 15 to 20 years, we need to go ahead and do this," Simmons told the Sentinel, referring to the massing shootings at Pulse nightclub and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High Schoo.

This story was written in Tampa, Florida More Florida News Stories Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake

Posted Sep 12 2019 07:52PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 07:58PM EDT

It took 22 years, but a missing man's remains were finally found thanks to someone who zoomed in on his former Florida neighborhood with Google satellite images and noticed a car submerged in a lake, authorities said.

The skeletal remains were of William Moldt, who went missing in 1997 at the age of 40, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said on Thursday that a previous resident of the Grand Isles neighborhood in Wellington, Florida, was checking the neighborhood on Google Earth when he zoomed into the lake and saw what looked like a car. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 07:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It took 22 years, but a missing man's remains were finally found thanks to someone who zoomed in on his former Florida neighborhood with Google satellite images and noticed a car submerged in a lake, authorities said.</p><p>The skeletal remains were of William Moldt, who went missing in 1997 at the age of 40, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said on Thursday that a previous resident of the Grand Isles neighborhood in Wellington, Florida, was checking the neighborhood on Google Earth when he zoomed into the lake and saw what looked like a car.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/captive-reared-florida-grasshopper-sparrows-are-adjusting-to-the-wild" title="Captive-reared Florida grasshopper sparrows are adjusting to the wild" data-articleId="428471741" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/03/florida%20grasshopper%20sparrow%202_1515003152305.jpg_4764855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/03/florida%20grasshopper%20sparrow%202_1515003152305.jpg_4764855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/03/florida%20grasshopper%20sparrow%202_1515003152305.jpg_4764855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/03/florida%20grasshopper%20sparrow%202_1515003152305.jpg_4764855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/01/03/florida%20grasshopper%20sparrow%202_1515003152305.jpg_4764855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="COURTESY: U.S. FISH AND WILDLIFE SERVICES" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Captive-reared Florida grasshopper sparrows are adjusting to the wild

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 12 2019 08:19AM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 08:23AM EDT

There are positive signs for the population of Florida's rarest bird: the small, but vocal, grasshopper sparrow.

This year, wildlife officials – from the state and federal level – released 90 captive-reared sparrows into the prairie areas of Osceola County. Prior to the release, biologists said they documented only 80 of the rare sparrows in the wild.

The good news is the newly-released birds appear to be adapting to life in the dry, open prairies, their natural habitat, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which is promising, considering just two years ago, officials said the sparrow could become extinct by 2020. Florida 'psychic' gets prison for scamming woman out of $1.6 million to lift family curse

By Associated Press

Posted Sep 11 2019 11:11AM EDT

A South Florida woman who claimed to be a psychic fortune teller has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison for taking $1.6 million from a Texas woman to remove a curse from her family.

Court records show that 28-year-old Sherry Tina Uwanawich was sentenced last week in Miami. She previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud. She must also pay restitution.

Investigators say Uwanawich met the victim in Houston, Texas, in 2007. Uwanawich gained the woman's trust and convinced her that a curse had been placed on her and her family. Uwanawich claimed she needed large sums of money for crystals and candles to perform meditations that would lift the curse. Featured Videos Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto New cruise options coming to Port Tampa Bay Pass-a-Grille Beach re-nourishment to begin in 2021 Most Recent Scream-A-Geddon, Dade City's horror park, returns on Friday the 13th Tropical wave near Bahamas expected to become Tropical Storm Humberto Bucs use goal-line stand to beat Panthers 20-14 https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/GETTY%20bucs%20beat%20panthers_1568364092462.jpg_7655669_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Head&#x20;coach&#x20;Bruce&#x20;Arians&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Buccaneers&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Carolina&#x20;Panthers&#x20;at&#x20;Bank&#x20;of&#x20;America&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;12&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Charlotte&#x2c;&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jacob&#x20;Kupferman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bucs use goal-line stand to beat Panthers 20-14</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rangers-knock-rays-from-al-wild-card-lead-6-4" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list Rangers knock Rays from AL wild-card lead, 6-4 Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Threats_made_to_Coast_Guard_over_VHF_rad_1_7655714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Threats to shoot Coast Guard planes made over marine radio frequency</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 