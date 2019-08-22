< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-set-to-execute-i-95-killer-who-left-six-dead-within-eight-months" data-title="Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-set-to-execute-i-95-killer-who-left-six-dead-within-eight-months" addthis:title="Florida set to execute 'I-95 killer,' who left six dead within eight months"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425040503.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425040503");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425040503-425040078"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425040503-425040078" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/22/GARY%20RAY%20BOWLES_1566466997938.jpg_7609026_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
Posted Aug 22 2019 05:43AM EDT
Updated Aug 22 2019 05:47AM EDT EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-425040503").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-425040503").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425040503" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - A serial killer who preyed on older, gay men during an eight-month spree that left six dead on or near the U.S. East Coast a quarter century ago is scheduled to be executed Thursday evening.</p><p>Gary Ray Bowles, 57, is set to receive a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Starke around 6 p.m. He drew the death sentence for his conviction in the November 1994 murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach - one of the six known killings in 1994 that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor and won him the nickname the "I-95 killer" before he was caught. Many of the victims were found not far from the East Coast's most heavily traveled interstate.</p><p>Hinton was Bowles sixth and final known victim in a series of killings that began in Daytona Beach with John Hardy Roberts. In between, there were victims in Rockville, Maryland; Savannah, Georgia; Atlanta and Nassau County, Florida. In each case, Bowles had a signature: He stuffed the victims' throats with objects, including rags, toilet paper, dirt, leaves - even a sex toy.</p><p>Investigators say that if he hadn't been caught, Bowles would have kept on killing.</p><p>"He probably enjoyed it after a while," said Thomas Youngman, a Daytona Beach detective assigned to the Roberts slaying. "Why do you kill people after the first one? The first one could be a mistake, maybe. But then the second, alright, I'll maybe give you that. But the third, fourth fifth and sixth? When do you stop?"</p> <div id='continue-text-425040503' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-425040503' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425040503' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-425040503', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '425040503'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>It wasn't hard for Daytona Beach police to figure out who killed Roberts, the first victim in March 1994: Bowles left a probation document at the scene and also was caught on an ATM camera trying to withdraw money from Roberts' account. What proved more difficult was capturing him, something they were unable to do until after five other men in three states had been slain.</p><p>Among Bowles' subsequent victims was a 72-year-old World War II Navy veteran, Milton Bradley, who was living in Savannah when he met the serial killer in May 1994. A kind and gentle soul well-liked in the Georgia coastal city, Bradley had suffered a severe head injury when his ship sank in the Pacific Ocean. His bludgeoned body was found at a golf course, leaves and dirt stuffed down his throat.</p><p>That it has taken 25 years to reach the moment of carrying out Bowles' death sentence has been frustrating for Bradley's family. "It's been a long time coming, hasn't it?" said Milton Bradley's nephew Mark Bradley, speaking with The Associated Press.</p><p>Bowles was raised in West Virginia, where he experienced drugs and violence at a young age. His father was a coal miner who died of black lung disease before he was born. His mother remarried multiple times, and his first two stepfathers were abusive, according to court records. His mother and brother testified that Bowles began drinking, smoking marijuana and huffing glue when he was 11. When he was 13, he fought back against his second stepfather, smashing a rock into his head and nearly killing him, according to court records.</p><p>That's when Bowles left home. Investigators say Bowles survived by letting gay men perform sex acts on him for money, though he has maintained he is straight.</p><p>He also had a history of violence against women.</p><p>Bowles was convicted of beating and raping his girlfriend while living in Tampa in 1982 and sentenced to eight years in prison. The victim had severe injuries.</p><p>Former Savannah detective John Best remembers hearing details of the crime against the girlfriend as he investigated Bradley's slaying.</p><p>"The Tampa detective, I remember her exact quote, 'I've seen better looking bodies in an autopsy,'" Best said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var More Florida News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/Bomb_in_mouth_of_alligator_statue_false__0_7608388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/Bomb_in_mouth_of_alligator_statue_false__0_7608388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/Bomb_in_mouth_of_alligator_statue_false__0_7608388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/Bomb_in_mouth_of_alligator_statue_false__0_7608388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/21/Bomb_in_mouth_of_alligator_statue_false__0_7608388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Bomb' in mouth of alligator statue false alarm</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 09:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A busy area of the Baldwin Park neighborhood in Orlando, Florida was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon, after it was reported that a device resembling a bomb was tucked inside the mouth of a statue of an alligator.</p><p>The statue sits in front of Gator's Dockside sports bar, at 4982 New Broad Street. The "suspicious package" prompted a response from dozens of police officers and firefighters. A bomb squad was also called out to assist. </p><p>Authorities said it turned out to be false alarm, and there is not threat to the public. No other details were immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/canadian-boy-bitten-by-shark-at-south-florida-beach" title="Canadian boy bitten by shark at South Florida beach" data-articleId="424913362" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/flfr411%20shark%20bite_1566408580667.jpg_7607085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/flfr411%20shark%20bite_1566408580667.jpg_7607085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/flfr411%20shark%20bite_1566408580667.jpg_7607085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/flfr411%20shark%20bite_1566408580667.jpg_7607085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/21/flfr411%20shark%20bite_1566408580667.jpg_7607085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, @FLFR411/Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Canadian boy bitten by shark at South Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials say a Canadian boy was bitten by a shark while vacationing with his family at a Florida beach.</p><p>Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials told news outlets the 12-year-old boy was found Wednesday bleeding with puncture wounds. Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan says he was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.</p><p>Gollan said lifeguards were doing routine physical training when they heard a loud scream coming from the ocean across from The Ritz-Carlton in Fort Lauderdale.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/volusia-county-student-accused-of-school-threat" title="Volusia County student accused of school threat" data-articleId="424861837" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accuse_of_making__0_7603810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accuse_of_making__0_7603810_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accuse_of_making__0_7603810_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accuse_of_making__0_7603810_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/19/Volusia_County_student_accuse_of_making__0_7603810_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Volusia County student accused of school threat</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 19 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 10:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager in Volusia County is charged with a felony, after deputies say he posted on a threat on a video game chat platform.</p><p>Authorities say the 15-year-old Holly Hill boy threatened to bring a gun to Sea Breeze High School and kill at least seven people. When they showed up to arrest the boy, his mother insisted it was all just a big joke. </p><p>"But it's just a comment. How is there an arrest?" she is heard asking on body camera video released by the Sheriff's Office. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 