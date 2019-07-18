< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/fort-lauderdale-residents-may-be-without-water-for-24-hours-due-to-water-main-damage" data-title="Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/fort-lauderdale-residents-may-be-without-water-for-24-hours-due-to-water-main-damage" addthis:title="Fort Lauderdale residents may be without water for 24 hours due to water main damage"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418911820.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418911820");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418911820-418911395"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX / File" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FOX / File</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418911820-418911395" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/image%20of%20a%20faucet%201_1563469032436.jpg_7532305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 18 2019 12:57PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 02:21PM EDT FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (FOX 13) - Residents in Fort Lauderdale and surrounding communities were told Thursday to not expect running water for at least 24 hours. A water main was damaged Wednesday night, according to city officials. During construction, contractors apparently struck a 42-inch water main near the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport.

City officials said the water supply from their well fields was shut off during repairs. The damaged water main supplies water from the those well fields to the city.

Residents and businesses within city limits may be without water through at least 7 a.m. Friday, which impacts about 220,000 people in Broward County, reports WLRN.

Fort Lauderdale officials declared a state of emergency and Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will send two trucks of water. According to a tweet by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, they will ask neighboring fire departments for assistance. Should we need water for fire fighting, FLFR been in contacted with neighboring fire departments and has tanker trucks on standby. @FTLCityNews @FLPD411 @WMPD411 #Media
— FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) July 18, 2019

Surrounding cities may be impacted: Port Everglades, Oakland Park, Davie, Lauderdale-by-the Sea, Sea Ranch Lakes, Tamarac and Wilton Manors. 

Those affected were asked to only use water if "absolutely necessary." Fort Lauderdale officials are also asking residents who have access to water to boil it before using.

LINK: For updates, head to the City of Fort Lauderdale's website. 