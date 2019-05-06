After years of starts and stops, Central Florida is finally getting a high-speed train. Sir Richard Branson -- founder of Virgin Records, books, hotels, cruises, air travel and space travel -- is now staking his name and fortune on Virgin Trains.

The express rail service is already in operation through South Florida, linking Miami to Ft. Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Virgin Trains secured funding last month to construct a connection to Orlando, with plans to extend to Tampa in the works.

“I’m a hundred percent confident,” Branson told FOX 13. “Obviously reassured we just raised $1.8 billion to do the first major leg of that. I’m absolutely certain that Tampa will be getting Virgin Trains in the very near future.”