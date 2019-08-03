< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Gator, vultures stop traffic to cross South Florida road
Posted Aug 03 2019 04:38PM EDT
Updated Aug 03 2019 05:37PM EDT Gator, vultures stop traffic to cross South Florida road 03 2019 04:41PM </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PARKLAND, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A gator crossing the road? 