Gov. DeSantis defends resume of Florida's first resilience officer Gov. DeSantis defends resume of Florida's first resilience officer
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 01 2019 09:47PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 08:27PM EDT TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 13) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the appointment of Florida's first Chief Resilience Officer (CRO), whose responsibility it will be to prepare the state for the environmental, physical and economic impacts of sea level rise. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 13) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday the appointment of Florida's first Chief Resilience Officer (CRO), whose responsibility it will be to prepare the state for the environmental, physical and economic impacts of sea level rise. 

Dr. Julia Nesheiwat will report directly to the governor on matters regarding environmental protection, transportation, emergency management, agriculture, wildlife, and the economy.

Responding to questions regarding the new CRO's experience, DeSantis pointed to Nesheiwat's resume.

"She wrote her dissertation in resiliency by looking at things like Hurricane Katrina, which, to me, that is what we want, someone who can look at what we need to do to protect coastal communities," DeSantis said. "It involves things like rising seas. It involves coastal erosion. It also involves things like being more resilient when you do have hurricanes."

The governor's office said Nesheiwat has more than 20 years of experience in federal cabinet-level agencies, including in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the U.S. Department of State. Nesheiwat also has experience as a combat veteran.

Several state-level officials applauded the appointment, including the head of Florida's Department of Environmental Protection, Noah Valenstein who pointed out a state surrounded by water will be ground-zero for the impacts of the rising ocean.

"As a Floridian from Lake County, I know how important this issue is for the people of Florida," Nesheiwat said. "With 1,350 miles of largely low-lying coastline, the impacts from climate change and sea level rise present a significant challenge; but with Governor DeSantis' leadership and vision, Florida will be a leader for the entire country on how best to confront these issues." 

The governor added, "Developing resilience goals for the state will help to protect our coastal communities and fortify Florida's pathway to continued prosperity." class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Florida News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401439" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Florida News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/us-coast-guard-stops-27-cuban-migrants-south-of-florida" title="Coast Guard stops 27 Cuban migrants south of Florida" data-articleId="421915543" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(US Coast Guard)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Coast Guard stops 27 Cuban migrants south of Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 08:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Coast Guard says it stopped 27 Cuban migrants aboard a ship about 5 miles south of Florida.</p><p>The ship stopped south of Key West last weekend had 22 men, four women and a child aboard.</p><p>All were transferred to a Coast Guard boat, and plans were made to repatriate them to Cuba.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-senator-files-bill-that-would-ban-declawing-cats" title="Florida senator files bill that would ban declawing cats" data-articleId="421900411" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/cat%20kitty_1559669882200.png_7350894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida senator files bill that would ban declawing cats</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Declawing cats, unless medically necessary, would be banned in Florida under a bill proposed for the 2020 legislative session by Sen. Lauren Book.</p><p>The Plantation Democrat's measure (SB 48) mirrors a plan recently enacted in New York .</p><p>The New York law, signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on July 22, imposes a $1,000 fine on veterinarians that perform the procedure.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/usf-team-uses-laser-scanning-to-preserve-historic-cape-canaveral-launch-sites" title="USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites" data-articleId="421882341" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_1_7568982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_1_7568982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_1_7568982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_1_7568982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/3D_models_of_historic_Cape_sites_1_7568982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Cape Canaveral launch sites that fueled America&rsquo;s space race are deteriorating by the day. But University of South Florida researchers and the 45th Space Wing have made it their mission to preserve as much of this historic place as possible." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USF team uses laser scanning to preserve historic Cape Canaveral launch sites</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Raffa, FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 02 2019 05:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From America's first satellite to its first reach for the stars, some of the Cape Canaveral sites built to launch the country's space race and defense programs now look like ancient ruins.</p><p>"The salt air is corrosive, so a lot of the metal parts are eroding," explained Tom Penders, the cultural resources manager for the Air Force's 45th Space Wing at Patrick Air Force Base. "Every time there's a tropical storm or hurricane, we have storm surges and large wind and rain events, it damages these launch complexes."</p><p>The damage is leaving some Cape Canaveral Air Force Station sites beyond repair.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/snake-inside-pump-surprises-customer-getting-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/snake%20in%20gas%20pump_1564800370188.jpg_7570195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="snake in gas pump_1564800370188.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Snake inside pump surprises customer getting gas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_20190803014354"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman adopted two dogs, Sam (R) and Brutus, after walking through a North Carolina humane society’s front doors and saying, “which two dogs have been here the longest, with the most special needs?” (Photo Courtesy: Asheville Humane Society)" title="20190802_104507 THUMB_1564790121651.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lottery balls are seen in a box at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="lottery-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘BOOM! id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/nachtman-jury-deliberates-8-hours-before-asking-questions-about-charges" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/Jurors_to_decide_if_Nachtman_knew_right__2_7569980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/gov-desantis-defends-resume-of-florida-s-first-resilience-officer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/DESANTIS%20ON%20RESILIENCE%20OFFICER_1564792036865.jpg_7569905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. DeSantis defends resume of Florida's first resilience officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-walks-into-animal-shelter-asking-for-2-dogs-with-the-most-special-needs-then-adopts-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/20190802_104507%20THUMB_1564790121651.jpg_7569577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;adopted&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x2c;&#x20;Sam&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Brutus&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;after&#x20;walking&#x20;through&#x20;a&#x20;North&#x20;Carolina&#x20;humane&#x20;society&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;front&#x20;doors&#x20;and&#x20;saying&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;which&#x20;two&#x20;dogs&#x20;have&#x20;been&#x20;here&#x20;the&#x20;longest&#x2c;&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;most&#x20;special&#x20;needs&#x3f;&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Asheville&#x20;Humane&#x20;Society&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/us-coast-guard-stops-27-cuban-migrants-south-of-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/02/EA6xWtiUYAE_pRr_1564790883319_7569592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;US&#x20;Coast&#x20;Guard&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coast Guard stops 27 Cuban migrants south of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/boom-i-won-94-year-old-veteran-wins-65-million-from-lottery-ticket-he-almost-threw-away" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/02/lottery_1564788136001_7569468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lottery&#x20;balls&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;box&#x20;at&#x20;Kavanagh&#x20;Liquors&#x20;on&#x20;January&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Lorenzo&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘BOOM! 