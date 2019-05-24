< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hard Rock's guitar-shaped hotel in Florida will start taking reservations By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 17 2019 09:45AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 10:16AM EDT HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (FOX 13) - The world's first guitar-shaped hotel will open later this year in Florida, and they will soon start taking reservations.

Guests can begin booking rooms on July 24 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. It will feature luxurious rooms, a comedy theater, thousands of slot machines, retail stores and a lazy river. When guests enter the lobby they will be greeted by a waterfall with lights and projections. 

The guitar tower is part of a $1.5 billion expansion to the hotel.

Doors are scheduled to open October 24. The day after it opens, Maroon 5 will perform at the new Hard Rock Live Theater, which holds more than 7,000 people. 

LINK: For more information, head over to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's website. More Florida News Stories Florida city officials hope 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless from park
Posted Jul 17 2019 09:13AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 12:53PM EDT

Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children's songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping in a city park.

West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell tells the Palm Beach Post they're trying to discourage people from camping out along the glass-walled Lake Pavilion. She says the pavilion rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.

The loop of "Baby Shark" and "Raining Tacos" is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the park, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce. Deputies: Florida man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis
Posted Jul 17 2019 09:04AM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 09:39AM EDT

Authorities say a Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint, cut off the man's penis and fled with it.

News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor's home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors. Deputies say the victim told authorities that Bonilla then took the severed penis and fled across the street to his own house. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Florida man tied up wife's lover, cut off penis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 09:39AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say a Florida man held his wife's lover at gunpoint, cut off the man's penis and fled with it.</p><p>News outlets report 49-year-old Alex Bonilla was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated assault.</p><p>The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office released a statement Tuesday that said Bonilla broke into his neighbor's home Sunday, tied the neighbor up and mutilated his genitals with scissors. Spear impales Florida woman during argument with her boyfriend
Posted Jul 17 2019 07:38AM EDT

Authorities have arrested a man they say was arguing with his girlfriend when a spear she was holding snapped and went through her chest.

The Sun Sentinel reports Adam Reechard Crespo grabbed 32-year-old Silvia Galva by the ankles and pulled her off the bed in their South Florida condominium on Friday night.

An arrest report says Galva grabbed a spear at the foot of the bed as 43-year-old Crespo continued dragging her. Crespo said he heard a snapping sound. He saw that the spear had penetrated her chest and pulled it out, "hoping it was not too bad." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spear impales Florida woman during argument with her boyfriend</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 07:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities have arrested a man they say was arguing with his girlfriend when a spear she was holding snapped and went through her chest.</p><p>The Sun Sentinel reports Adam Reechard Crespo grabbed 32-year-old Silvia Galva by the ankles and pulled her off the bed in their South Florida condominium on Friday night.</p><p>An arrest report says Galva grabbed a spear at the foot of the bed as 43-year-old Crespo continued dragging her. Crespo said he heard a snapping sound. He saw that the spear had penetrated her chest and pulled it out, "hoping it was not too bad."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A ring of condensation forms around the Saturn V rocket as it compresses the air around it during the launch of Apollo 11, framed with an American flag in the foreground (NASA photo)" title="s69-40634_1563380682268.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/world-s-largest-seaweed-bloom-stretches-from-africa-to-the-gulf-of-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sargassum on Delray Beach in South Florida in May 2019. Photo credit: Brian Cousin, Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute" title="Sargassum usf_1563293169749.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>World's largest seaweed bloom stretches from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_20190717143513-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;ring&#x20;of&#x20;condensation&#x20;forms&#x20;around&#x20;the&#x20;Saturn&#x20;V&#x20;rocket&#x20;as&#x20;it&#x20;compresses&#x20;the&#x20;air&#x20;around&#x20;it&#x20;during&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;the&#x20;launch&#x20;of&#x20;Apollo&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;framed&#x20;with&#x20;an&#x20;American&#x20;flag&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;foreground&#x20;&#x28;NASA&#x20;photo&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/world-s-largest-seaweed-bloom-stretches-from-africa-to-the-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/Sargassum%20usf_1563293169749.jpg_7526125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sargassum&#x20;on&#x20;Delray&#x20;Beach&#x20;in&#x20;South&#x20;Florida&#x20;in&#x20;May&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Brian&#x20;Cousin&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x20;Atlantic&#x20;University&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;Harbor&#x20;Branch&#x20;Oceanographic&#x20;Institute" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>World's largest seaweed bloom stretches from Africa to the Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/national-hot-dog-day-where-to-snag-the-best-deals" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/KSAZ%20natonal%20hot%20dog%20day_1563374499300.jpg_7529169_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Hot Dog Day: Where to snag the best deals</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/newest-planned-bayshore-tower-to-feature-unique-rooftop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Altura%20Bayshore%2C%20sunset.%20Source%2C%20Ronto%20Group_1563373022785.jpg_7528985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering&#x20;courtesy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Ronto&#x20;Group" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Newest planned Bayshore tower to feature unique rooftop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mexican-drug-kingpin-joaquin-el-chapo-guzman-sentenced-to-life-in-prison" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/17/Mexican_drug_kingpin_Joaquin____El_Chapo_0_7528987_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo' Guzman sentenced to life in prison</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div 