- The world’s first guitar-shaped hotel will open later this year in Florida, and they will soon start taking reservations.

Guests can begin booking rooms on July 24 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. It will feature luxurious rooms, a comedy theater, thousands of slot machines, retail stores and a lazy river. When guests enter the lobby they will be greeted by a waterfall with lights and projections.

The guitar tower is part of a $1.5 billion expansion to the hotel.

Doors are scheduled to open October 24. The day after it opens, Maroon 5 will perform at the new Hard Rock Live Theater, which holds more than 7,000 people.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino's website.

