- A guitar-shaped hotel will soon open in south Florida.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are fine-tuning its Hollywood, Florida location. It will be added the world’s first guitar-shaped tower.

The building is set to open in the fall and will feature luxurious rooms, a comedy theater, thousands of slot machines, retail stores and a lazy river.

Keeping to its roots, the hotel is expected to bring more than just fine dining and a place to stay. The new addition will include a theater, Hard Rock Live – large enough to be used for concerts, boxing matches and even awards shows.

Doors are scheduled to open October 24, with reservation bookings started July 24.



