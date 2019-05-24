< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hard Rock unveils plans for first guitar-shaped hotel in the world Hard Rock unveils plans for first guitar-shaped hotel in the world Hard Rock unveils plans for first guitar-shaped hotel in the world 24 2019 06:54AM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 24 2019 06:47AM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 06:54AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 06:55AM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-408759411").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-408759411").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-408759411" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_0_7309912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_0_7309912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_0_20190524105356"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_7_7309919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_7_20190524105410"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_6_7309918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_6_20190524105408"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_3_7309915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_3_20190524105403"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_1_7309913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_1_20190524105359"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-408759411-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_0_7309912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_0_20190524105356"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_7_7309919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_7_20190524105410"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_6_7309918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_6_20190524105408"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_3_7309915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_3_20190524105403"/> src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_0_20190524105356"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_7_7309919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_7_20190524105410"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_6_7309918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_6_20190524105408"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_3_7309915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_3_20190524105403"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_1_7309913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="First_look_at_world_s_first_guitar_shape_1_20190524105359"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/hard-rock-unveils-plans-for-first-guitar-shaped-hotel-in-the-world" data-title="Hard Rock unveils plans for guitar-shaped hotel" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/hard-rock-unveils-plans-for-first-guitar-shaped-hotel-in-the-world" addthis:title="Hard Rock unveils plans for guitar-shaped hotel" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/florida-news/hard-rock-unveils-plans-for-first-guitar-shaped-hotel-in-the-world";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408759411" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A guitar-shaped hotel will soon open in south Florida.</p><p>The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino are fine-tuning its Hollywood, Florida location. It will be added the world’s first guitar-shaped tower. </p><p>The building is set to open in the fall and will feature luxurious rooms, a comedy theater, thousands of slot machines, retail stores and a lazy river. </p><p>Keeping to its roots, the hotel is expected to bring more than just fine dining and a place to stay. More Florida News Stories Fire destroys garage filled with luxury cars at South Florida home Fire destroys garage filled with luxury cars at South Florida home
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 24 2019 02:31PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 02:33PM EDT
A fire at a home in Fort Lauderdale destroyed five luxury cars on Tuesday night, firefighters said
The vehicles – a 2016 Bentley Mulsanne, 2018 Porsche 911 special, 2018 Tesla Model X, 1973 VW Thing, and a 2013 Nissan GTR – burned after a two-alarm fire ripped through the home's garage. Two golf carts, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and two jetskis were also destroyed.
Fort Lauderdale Fire officials said the homeowner had several lifts inside the garage, which allowed him to park the vehicles next to and on top of each other. 'Sorry, Man': Driver apologizes to Florida officer before fleeing
By Storyful & FOX 13 News Staff
Posted May 24 2019 01:58PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 02:27PM EDT
A Daytona Beach driver apologized to a police officer before almost running him over as he fled a traffic stop earlier this week.
The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety said the driver was was found to have a suspended license after being pulled over for a seatbelt violation as part of the National Click It or Ticket campaign on Wednesday.
Police footage shows the officer approaching the pickup truck. "Take a deep breath, relax, I'm going see what I can do for you," the officer says in the video. "OK, come on back." Naples Zoo celebrates its first lion birth in 30 years
By Associated Press
Posted May 24 2019 11:25AM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 11:34AM EDT
A Florida zoo is celebrating the birth of three African lion cubs.
The Naples Daily News reports this is the first time in 30 years that the Naples Zoo has had lion cubs. The zoo announced the birth of the cubs on Thursday; one was born May 13 and two were born May 14.
The cubs and their mother, 13-year-old Shani, may be exhibited late this summer. The zoo says it will host a contest to name the cubs. It says zoo workers haven't gotten close enough to the cubs to know their genders or weights, but the cubs are being monitored through video feeds. It says zoo workers haven't gotten close enough to the cubs to know their genders or weights, but the cubs are being monitored through video feeds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supporters-of-christian-conservative-51st-state-called-liberty-hold-bake-sale-to-raise-money"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A piece of apple pie is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYCWFF)" title="getty_pieceofpiefile_052419-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Supporters of 'Christian conservative' 51st state called 'Liberty' hold bake sale to raise money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hydration-cooling-urged-for-sunset-music-festival-goers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553_7311594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hydration, cooling urged for Sunset Music Festival-goers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thief-steals-us-marine-statue-from-elderly-veteran-in-spring-hill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_7311860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_20190524222044"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thief steals U.S. Marine statue from elderly veteran in Spring Hill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-bond-for-man-accused-of-fatally-stabbing-tampa-bus-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Justin McGriff.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing Tampa bus driver</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/supporters-of-christian-conservative-51st-state-called-liberty-hold-bake-sale-to-raise-money" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/24/getty_pieceofpiefile_052419_1558741870518_7311786_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;piece&#x20;of&#x20;apple&#x20;pie&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Monica&#x20;Schipper&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;NYCWFF&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Supporters of 'Christian conservative' 51st state called 'Liberty' hold bake sale to raise money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hydration-cooling-urged-for-sunset-music-festival-goers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553_7311594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553_7311594_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553_7311594_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553_7311594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/EC86E39E3824400F8738C60B71C4F782_1558736934553_7311594_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hydration, cooling urged for Sunset Music Festival-goers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/thief-steals-us-marine-statue-from-elderly-veteran-in-spring-hill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_7311860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_7311860_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_7311860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_7311860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Marine_statue_stolen_from_elderly_vetera_1_7311860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thief steals U.S. Marine statue from elderly veteran in Spring Hill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-bond-for-man-accused-of-fatally-stabbing-tampa-bus-driver" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/19/Still0519_00000_1558279134560_7288624_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No bond for man accused of fatally stabbing Tampa bus driver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/michael-kelly-puts-usf-on-playoff-committee-s-radar-with-alabama-miami-schedules" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/S-KELLY%20ON%20SCHEDULE_WTVT150b_146.mxf.00_00_01_51.Still001_1558733265889.jpg_7311638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/S-KELLY%20ON%20SCHEDULE_WTVT150b_146.mxf.00_00_01_51.Still001_1558733265889.jpg_7311638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/S-KELLY%20ON%20SCHEDULE_WTVT150b_146.mxf.00_00_01_51.Still001_1558733265889.jpg_7311638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/S-KELLY%20ON%20SCHEDULE_WTVT150b_146.mxf.00_00_01_51.Still001_1558733265889.jpg_7311638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/S-KELLY%20ON%20SCHEDULE_WTVT150b_146.mxf.00_00_01_51.Still001_1558733265889.jpg_7311638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michael Kelly puts USF on playoff committee's radar with Alabama, Miami schedules</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div 