Law enforcement agencies across the country had a message for a Jacksonville officer who is trying to overcome a recent tragedy: We got your back, Jack.

In December, Jack Adams, a motorcycle officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was in the vehicle with his family when they were struck by a drunk driver. His wife, Cathy Adams, who also worked for the agency, died in the crash. Their two children had minor injuries. According to WJXT , Officer Adams has been in physical therapy.

In a video shared by the agency on its Facebook page, numerous agencies from Florida and as far as Arizona, said they had Jack’s back. It also includes players and mascots from local sports teams. They even included actor Erik Estrada.