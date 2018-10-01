< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fhouse-senate-near-repeal-of-pot-smoking-ban width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban File / FOX 13 News fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/10/01/medical%20marijuana%20plants%20WTVT%20100118_1538409315878.jpg_6138775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/house-senate-near-repeal-of-pot-smoking-ban" data-title="House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/house-senate-near-repeal-of-pot-smoking-ban" addthis:title="House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return Posted Mar 06 2019 04:29PM EST
Updated Mar 06 2019 04:31PM EST Related Headlines
Stage set for fight over recreational marijuana
Florida moving to allow smokable medical marijuana
Governor supports smokable medical marijuana
Behind the scenes at a medical cannabis operation alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Florida moving to allow smokable medical marijuana</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-governor-wants-ban-on-smokable-medical-marijuana-ended"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/17/still-2019-01-17-17h04m23s686_1547762701299_6640724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Governor supports smokable medical marijuana</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/behind-the-scenes-at-apollo-beach-s-medical-cannabis-operation"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/09/28/DSC_0046_1538182896466_6135099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Behind the scenes at a medical cannabis operation</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF)</strong> - With plenty of breathing room before a March 15 deadline set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, House and Senate leaders have neared completion of a measure that would do away with a state ban on smoking medical marijuana.</p><p>Sen. Jeff Brandes and Rep. Ray Rodrigues confirmed Wednesday they’ve reached an accord on a proposal that would allow patients to purchase up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for smoking every 35 days, ban smoking of medical marijuana in public places and allow terminally ill children to smoke the treatment, but only if they have a second opinion from a pediatrician.</p><p>After taking office in January, DeSantis gave the Legislature until March 15 to eliminate the smoking ban. If lawmakers don’t act, DeSantis has threatened to drop the state’s appeal of a court decision that found the prohibition ran afoul of a voter-approved constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana.</p><p>Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed an amendment late Tuesday that’s a blueprint for the repeal of the smoking prohibition. We do not believe the people voted for recreational marijuana, and if there’s no limit, then the concern is there could be an excess amount of product that’s out there. We believe that would be diverted for recreational purposes,” said Rodrigues, who has long been a House leader on medical-marijuana issues.</p><p>Rodrigues said the House would “most likely” take up the Senate measure early next week if the bill clears the Senate.</p><p>Under current law, doctors are allowed to order three, 70-day supplies of medical marijuana for their patients, effectively requiring patients to see doctors every 210 days. There are no caps on daily doses and no limits on how much doctors can order for their patients.</p><p>The Senate plan for smoking would keep the doctor-visit timeline, but patients would be restricted to filling a single, 35-day order for smokable marijuana at a time. The maximum for a 35-day order would be 2.5 ounces of smokable marijuana, and patients would not be allowed to have any more than 4 ounces of marijuana at any time.</p><p>Marijuana for smoking would have to be packaged “in a sealed receptacle” with a warning label stating that “marijuana smoke contains carcinogens and may negatively affect health.” The packages must be “plain, opaque, and white without depictions of the product or images” other than state-approved logos for the marijuana businesses and “the marijuana universal symbol.”</p><p>Brandes said he and Rodrigues “worked really hard to reach a consensus agreement” on the measure.</p><p>Some critics have complained about requiring patients to get their marijuana orders filled every 35 days. But Brandes pointed out that Florida law allows medical-marijuana operators to deliver cannabis products to patients. That means that, if their doctors approve smokable marijuana, patients wouldn’t have to travel to a dispensary every month.</p><p>“Of course there’s going to be some on both sides that are not happy. But we spent days working on these issues,” Brandes told the News Service.</p><p>Brandes estimated that the 2.5-ounce limit per order will meet the needs of the vast majority of patients.</p><p>“But there are going to be outliers, and we’ve created exceptions for those outliers,” he said.</p><p>Brandes also said that allowing patients to purchase smoking devices from third-party retailers was a “major issue” worked out with the House.</p><p>“So I think, all in all, this is a bill that I’m perfectly happy to stand behind and have my name on. That was my goal,” he said.</p><p>Brandes said he hasn’t spoken with DeSantis about the revised bill. With plenty of breathing room before a March 15 deadline set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, House and Senate leaders have neared completion of a measure that would do away with a state ban on smoking medical marijuana. House, Senate near repeal of pot smoking ban " data-meta-keywords="FL-XGR--Distracted Driving-Florida" data-meta-title="Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving" data-meta-image-url="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/06/GettyImages-526624124_1551904593764_6859275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-meta-image-width="640" data-meta-image-height="360" data-twitter-card="summary_large_image"> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving">Florida could outlaw all forms of distracted driving</a> <div class="progress" id="story-progress-bar1"> <span class="meter" style="width: 0;"></span> </div> <input type="hidden" class="amp-html-href" value="http://amp.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/florida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving"> <input type="hidden" class="amp-img-src" value="https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Fflorida-may-outlaw-all-forms-of-distracted-driving"> </li> <li id="headline2" class="headline-item" data-story-id="393284478" data-author="FOX 13 News staff" data-site-name="http://amp.fox13news.com/" data-next-headline-id="story-headline2" data-story-progress-bar="story-progress-bar2" data-story-url="/trending/video-gators-in-florida-everglades-spark-a-bellowing-match" data-story-ajax-url="/home?p_p_id=refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet&p_p_lifecycle=2&p_p_cacheability=cacheLevelPage&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_groupId=401385&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_articleId=393284478&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_templateId=STORY_REFRESH&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_adUnitZone=news%2Fflorida_news%2Fdetail&_refresharticle_WAR_epwcmportlet_layoutPageType=story" data-story-headline="Video: Gators in Florida Everglades spark a bellowing match" data-meta-description="Two alligators in the Florida Everglades appeared to have met their match. Lawmakers begin looking to fix Florida's election problems
Voters would have more time to "cure" ballot signature discrepancies, county canvassing boards could start counting absentee ballots earlier and election supervisors would have more time to submit recount results, under a sweeping elections proposal approved Tuesday by a key Senate committee. Swipe right: Tinder adds 'Spring Break Mode' for Florida cities
Spring Breakers preparing for their trips can add one more thing to their to-do lists besides packing their sunscreen, swimsuits and fake IDs. Beachfront wedding day fight lands Florida groom in jail
Police say a Florida man spent what was supposed to be his wedding night in jail after breaking the nose of a man who refused to move out of the way of the beachfront wedding pictures. Sesame Street at SeaWorld Orlando to open March 27
Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and the whole Sesame Street gang will start greeting guests at the highly anticipated Sesame Street at SeaWorld on March 27. TSA agents find grenade launcher in Orlando-bound luggage at Penn. airport
A Florida man's plans to bring a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher back home were shot down after security screeners at a Pennsylvania airport spotted the non-functioning weapon in his checked bag. SeaWorld removes foam bowls, plates from parks
SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is removing products made of polystyrene foam from its 12 parks. Norwegian Cruise Line docks in Port Canaveral after 'freak weather' tilts ship, injures passengers
A Norwegian cruise ship that hit freak weather causing the ship to tilt and injuring passengers docked in Port Canaveral Tuesday morning. 