Judge: Collarless Florida cabbie shouldn't be sent to jail

Posted: Jul 03 2018 08:24PM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 04 2018 11:31AM EDT

Updated: Jul 04 2018 11:31AM EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - A Florida judge says he won't send a cabbie to jail for violating a city ordinance requiring a collared shirt.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that during a hearing for Keith Gordon, Volusia County Judge David Foxman suggested the city review its cab ordinance. Police gave Gordon a notice to appear in court for violating city regulations by wearing jean shorts and a shirt without a collar during Bike Week.

The infraction includes a fine up to $500 and 60 days in county jail.

During a May 23 hearing, Foxman questioned the policy of misdemeanor charges for a clothing violation, adding it's like living "in a communist country or something."

City Attorney Robert Jagger told the newspaper it's a civil violation even though there's a possibility of jail time.

___

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

