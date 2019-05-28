< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story409461898" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409461898" data-article-version="1.0">Judge turns down bid to block Israel cabinet meeting</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409461898" data-article-version="1.0">Judge turns down bid to block Israel cabinet meeting</h1> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Judge turns down bid to block Israel cabinet meeting&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/judge-turns-down-bid-to-block-israel-cabinet-meeting">Ana Ceballos, News Service of Florida </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409461898"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:35PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <strong class='dateline'>TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - <u5:p></u5:p></p><p>A Tallahassee judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet by open-government advocates, who made a last-ditch effort to stop a Cabinet meeting in Israel because they argue it will violate the state’s open-meeting laws.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>The lawsuit, filed by the First Amendment Foundation and four major news organizations, accused the governor and Cabinet members of “willfully violating the law” for trying to hold a Cabinet meeting Wednesday at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, about 6,000 miles from the state Capitol.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>“Holding a meeting at this distance in such a facility violates the constitutional and statutory rights of Florida citizens (and the news media) to personally observe the workings of, and for the public to offer comment to, their state’s highest officials,” the complaint said.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Hours after the suit was filed, though, Leon County Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey dismissed the case because the governor and Cabinet members had not been served, said Barbara Petersen, an attorney and president of the First Amendment Foundation. She said the plaintiffs were filing an emergency motion for reconsideration.<u5:p></u5:p></p> <div id='continue-text-409461898' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409461898' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409461898' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409461898', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409461898'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>The governor’s office, through spokeswoman Helen Ferre, declined to comment due to the “pending litigation.” Lauren Schenone, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is named in the suit, said in a statement the office was prepared to fight the allegations.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>“We fully intend to comply with the Sunshine Law and defend this lawsuit,” Schenone said in a statement.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>The complaint alleges the governor and the Cabinet, made up of Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, have refused to make the meeting open to the public, including holding it at a time and place that provided a “reasonable opportunity to attend.”<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>The meeting is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday. In recent days, state officials have described the meeting as “ceremonial” and said it would be livestreamed by The Florida Channel, which provides televised coverage of government meetings.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>DeSantis first announced he would make an official trip to Israel on April 9, fulfilling a campaign promise of becoming “the most pro-Israel governor in America.” He also indicated plans to hold the first-ever Florida Cabinet meeting in Israel, but details about the meeting’s agenda were released to the public last week, a few days before state officials were set to depart.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>“The reason to challenge tomorrow’s meeting of the Florida Cabinet was not lightly made --- it came after long deliberation and many discussions of both public policy and issues,” Petersen said.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Her organization was joined in the case by the Miami Herald, the Tampa Bay Times and the Gannett and GateHouse Media news organizations, to “make clear, there are legitimate concerns regarding the constitutionality of holding a Cabinet meeting that Floridians cannot attend,” Petersen added.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>Under Florida’s Sunshine Law, the public must be given reasonable notice of the location, time and date as well as the issues that are set to be addressed and discussed at a public meeting.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>The Sunshine Law also prohibits a public meeting from being held at a place that “operates in such a matter as to unreasonably restrict public access to such facility.” The lawsuit points to this provision to argue that last-minute guidelines issued by the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem limited reporters’ and the public’s ability to use laptops and cell phones out of “security concerns.”<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>The governor’s office shared those guidelines on Saturday, when reporters and members of the nearly 100-people delegation were set to fly overseas. Ferre, in a statement, apologized for the restrictions, according to a report by the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>“It is what it is, my sincerest apologies for the inconvenience, it is the only place and time this will occur during the trip unless there is an emergency,” Ferre said.<u5:p></u5:p></p><p>If Tuesday’s emergency motion for reconsideration is turned down and the meeting is held as scheduled, Petersen said the First Amendment Foundation and media organizations likely would amend their complaint to seek a declaratory judgment. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sentenced to 8 years for wife's death on honeymoon sailing trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 02:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man whose wife disappeared while they honeymooned at sea was sentenced by a federal judge to eight years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.</p><p>Lewis Bennett, 42, apologized to the family of Isabella Hellman during a Tuesday hearing before U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno in Miami. He waived his right to appeal.</p><p>Defense attorneys sought a 7-year sentence, a year lower than the maximum number spelled out in a plea agreement reached last November. Bennett was originally charged with murder, with investigators alleging he intentionally tried to sink the boat, but later dropped the charges.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/storm-season-could-be-met-with-skittishness-" title="Storm season could be met with 'skittishness'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/101118-H-D0456-8091_1559064600694_7319045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/101118-H-D0456-8091_1559064600694_7319045_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/101118-H-D0456-8091_1559064600694_7319045_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/101118-H-D0456-8091_1559064600694_7319045_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/101118-H-D0456-8091_1559064600694_7319045_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter surveys the damage wrought by Hurricane Michael over Mexico Beach, Florida. October 11, 2018. Photo by James E. Wyatt." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storm season could be met with 'skittishness'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A faded banner, draped across the second-story balcony of a weather-battered shell of a home, sends a message: “Mexico Beach will rise again.”</p><p>Nearby, several residents, rather than having real-estate signs planted in the sandy remains of their properties, defiantly declare the sites are not for sale, more than seven months after Hurricane Michael --- packing 160 mph sustained winds --- laid waste to the beach town and surrounding region.</p><p>“We love our neighbors and our community,” says a sign outside an empty, stilted beachfront residential property.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-couple-tie-the-knot-in-magical-disney-themed-wedding" title="Florida couple ties the knot in Disney-themed wedding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Oh So Sweet Studios" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida couple ties the knot in Disney-themed wedding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For one Florida couple, their wedding was a movie-like dream come true.</p><p>Taylor and Ryan Chewning may have sported a more traditional look for their magical wedding, but their bridal party’s attire was a nod to popular Disney movies.</p><p>One bridesmaid had long red hair like the character Ariel in The Little Mermaid , and another wore a bow on the center of her head like the character Snow White. 