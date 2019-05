- A large leatherback turtle decided to lay her nest in broad daylight on a South Florida beach.

The Loggerhead Marinelife Center captured photos of the turtle in the sand on Singer Island last Thursday.

A rehab technician with the organization took measurements of the turtle, in accordance with a permit through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. But they noted anyone who sees a nesting female should keep their distance so she can safely and successfully lay her eggs.

The center said it's not known why some turtles choose to nest in broad daylight, but noted it's a rare occurrence.

Leatherback turtles are the largest of all sea turtle species, the organization said.

Continue reading below