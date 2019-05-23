Two children drowned in a swimming pool at a South Florida apartment complex Wednesday night.

A neighbor spotted the two boys, ages 5 and 6, unresponsive at the bottom of the pool just before 10 p.m. He told WSVN he called 911 before jumping over the fence to attempt resuscitating the children.

"I was in military so I started mouth to mouth and pumping his chest two, maybe three times but he didn’t respond,” the unidentified good Samaritan told the station in Spanish. “I left the first boy, grabbed the second one and began mouth to mouth. I began pumping two or three times and he threw up on me.”