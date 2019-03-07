< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fflorida-news%2Flee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393484780" data-article-version="1.0">Lee County Sheriff's Office adopts dog found with mouth taped shut</h1>
</header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393484780-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53239501_2298145443570048_7521493436248096768_o_1551970148038_6864088_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393484780-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="53239501_2298145443570048_7521493436248096768_o_1551970148038.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53570972_2298147753569817_2627638129581883392_o_1551970151110_6864090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393484780-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="53570972_2298147753569817_2627638129581883392_o_1551970151110.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53229581_2298147106903215_4908579884781010944_o_1551970148060_6864089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393484780-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="53229581_2298147106903215_4908579884781010944_o_1551970148060.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53081060_2288707561180503_5731392573839245312_n_1551970151881_6864091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393484780-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="53081060_2288707561180503_5731392573839245312_n_1551970151881.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-393484780-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53239501_2298145443570048_7521493436248096768_o_1551970148038_6864088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office" title="53239501_2298145443570048_7521493436248096768_o_1551970148038.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53570972_2298147753569817_2627638129581883392_o_1551970151110_6864090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office" title="53570972_2298147753569817_2627638129581883392_o_1551970151110.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53229581_2298147106903215_4908579884781010944_o_1551970148060_6864089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office" title="53229581_2298147106903215_4908579884781010944_o_1551970148060.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53081060_2288707561180503_5731392573839245312_n_1551970151881_6864091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office" title="53081060_2288707561180503_5731392573839245312_n_1551970151881.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:webteam@wtvt.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/lee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div> data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53239501_2298145443570048_7521493436248096768_o_1551970148038_6864088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Lee County Sheriff's Office adopts dog found with mouth taped shut&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/07/53239501_2298145443570048_7521493436248096768_o_1551970148038_6864088_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/lee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut" data-title="Lee County Sheriff's Office adopts dog found with mouth taped shut" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/lee-county-sheriff-s-office-adopts-dog-found-with-mouth-taped-shut" addthis:title="Lee County Sheriff's Office adopts dog found with mouth taped shut"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-393484780");f.find("li <div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 07 2019 09:57AM EST</span></p>
</div> class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Dog found with mouth taped shut and bleeding</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORT MYERS, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A dog found with his mouth taped shut in southwest Florida has been adopted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>The dog, a Florida Cur who is now named "Chance," was found wandering through backyards in Lehigh Acres last week. His mouth <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/facebook-instant/identify-of-owner-wanted-after-florida-dog-is-found-with-mouth-taped-shut-and-bleeding" target="_blank">had been taped shut</a> with red electrical tape, and the sheriff's office said he was "panting, drooling and reportedly suffocating."</p><p>The dehydrated and malnourished dog was taken to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services, where he was treated for bleeding wounds on his left arm and chest.</p><p>"Chance is progressing wonderfully!" the sheriff's office wrote Wednesday in an update on Facebook. "Deputy Chance will have an office near Sheriff Marceno's desk."</p><p>Once Chance has fully recovered from his injuries, the sheriff's office said he will serve as a "Pets on Patrol Spokes-Dog" for the agency's Community Relations Bureau when he's not residing at home with his "official" adopted parents.</p><p>The sheriff's office said Deputy Chance will even have his own email address and can be contacted at <a href="mailto:deputychance@sheriffleefl.org">deputychance@sheriffleefl.org</a>.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="776" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fsheriffleefl%2Fposts%2F2298148673569725&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">
