- Officials at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom says its ticketing system, which was experiencing a malfunction, was back up and running on Monday afternoon, after hours of guests waiting in long lines to get into the park.

A Disney spokesperson told Fox 35 that they experienced an unfortunate interruption in their ticketing system.

One park guest on Twitter said that there is a two-hour wait to get to even get to the park entrance.

#magickingdom Disney claims their scanning system is down. 2 hour wait to get to park entrance with barcode. pic.twitter.com/N9div5pVXU — Mark D Heiner (@heiner_md) July 29, 2019

Other Twitter users tweeted about the blistering heat and stated that at least they got free water.

The magical @DisneyParks experience so far at Magic Kingdom. Two and half hours in line at guest services (and counting) in blistering heat. At least we got free water. 😅😅😅 #MagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/0d6HR3oNk1 — Brett Charles Milam (@brett_milam) July 29, 2019

Twitter user Joseph Dickerson tweeted that only people with MagicBands could get in. This has not yet been confirmed by Disney.