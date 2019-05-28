< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man sentenced to 8 years for wife's death on honeymoon sailing trip addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/man-sentenced-to-8-years-for-wife-s-death-on-honeymoon-sailing-trip" addthis:title="Man sentenced to 8 years for wife's death on honeymoon sailing trip"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409362306.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409362306");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409362306-409361728"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Via BCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Via BCSO</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409362306-409361728" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/BENNETT_1559066923178_7319073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Via BCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Via BCSO</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press
Posted May 28 2019 02:11PM EDT involuntary manslaughter.</p><p>Lewis Bennett, 42, apologized to the family of Isabella Hellman during a Tuesday hearing before U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno in Miami. He waived his right to appeal.</p><p>Defense attorneys sought a 7-year sentence, a year lower than the maximum number spelled out in a plea agreement reached last November. Bennett was originally charged with murder, with investigators alleging he intentionally tried to sink the boat, but later dropped the charges.</p><p>"It's not because I expect that he will commit this crime again," Judge Moreno said. "Sentencing is for punishment."</p><p>Before Moreno announced his decision, Bennett, a dual citizen of Australia and the United Kingdom, asked the judge that he let him get out of prison sooner so he could continue to raise the couple's daughter, who was an infant when the mother vanished. Emelia Bennett turns 3 in July and is being raised by his parents in Scotland.</p> <div id='continue-text-409362306' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409362306' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409362306' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409362306', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409362306'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"If you may permit me to be with my daughter as soon as possible," Bennett said. "I want to bring her up in a manner that is respectful to my wife's wishes."</p><p>But Moreno sided with prosecutors and chose eight years in prison as the sentence and three years on supervised release.</p><p>Hellman disappeared as the couple sailed off the Bahamas in May 2017.</p><p>A statement from the U.S. Attorney's office says Bennett had experience sailing, including training on emergency procedures and had previously traveled from St. Marteen to Australia. His wife, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Cuba, had not trained in emergency sailing procedures and had less experience, prosecutors said.</p><p>The couple had been married for three months when they set sail to St. Marteen, Puerto Rico and Cuba for a delayed honeymoon in late April. After they left Cuba on May 14, Bennett asked Hellman take over control of the boat for the night so he could go rest in the boat's cabin, according to court documents. He didn't require her to wear a life jacket, harness or personal locator, prosecutors said in the statement.</p><p>He said he woke up when the craft hit something, and Hellman was missing.</p><p>Assistant U.S. attorney Kurt Lunkenheimer said on Tuesday that Bennett "did not search for her diligently enough despite him being an experienced sailor."</p><p>The government maintained he didn't use the satellite phone to call for help. Instead, he loaded provisions and stolen silver coins onto a life raft and boarded it. Prosecutors said he called for help 45 minutes after he had woken up realizing his wife was gone.</p><p>A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued him and flew him to the Florida Keys. Authorities searched for Hellman for four days, but never found her body. A Florida state judge declared Hellman dead earlier this month to clear the way for the couple's daughter to inherit her mother's estate.</p><p>"Hellman's death occurred as a result of Bennett's knowledge of circumstances that existed that could have reasonably enabled him to foresee threat to life," said the U.S. Attorney's office statement Tuesday.</p><p>The FBI said an inspection found that holes in the hull were inflicted from the inside and hatches were opened in a deliberate attempt to sink the boat.</p><p>Bennett was initially arrested and charged with murder last year before reaching a plea deal with federal prosecutors. He had already pleaded guilty to transporting $100,000 in stolen coins.</p><p>The defense attorney declined to comment. An attorney for Hellman's family said her relatives were satisfied with the judge's decisions and were excited they would soon be able to visit Emelia in Scotland.</p><p>"There is nothing that can or could be done to bring Isabella back," said Mitchell Kitroser, a lawyer who spoke on behalf of the Hellman's family and said they were planning a visit in June. October 11, 2018. Photo by James E. Wyatt." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Storm season could be met with 'skittishness'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jim Turner, The News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A faded banner, draped across the second-story balcony of a weather-battered shell of a home, sends a message: “Mexico Beach will rise again.”</p><p>Nearby, several residents, rather than having real-estate signs planted in the sandy remains of their properties, defiantly declare the sites are not for sale, more than seven months after Hurricane Michael --- packing 160 mph sustained winds --- laid waste to the beach town and surrounding region.</p><p>“We love our neighbors and our community,” says a sign outside an empty, stilted beachfront residential property.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-couple-tie-the-knot-in-magical-disney-themed-wedding" title="Florida couple ties the knot in Disney-themed wedding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/florida%20disney%20wedding_1559046303945.jpg_7318149_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit:&nbsp;Oh So Sweet Studios" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida couple ties the knot in Disney-themed wedding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:10AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 02:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For one Florida couple, their wedding was a movie-like dream come true.</p><p>Taylor and Ryan Chewning may have sported a more traditional look for their magical wedding, but their bridal party’s attire was a nod to popular Disney movies.</p><p>One bridesmaid had long red hair like the character Ariel in The Little Mermaid , and another wore a bow on the center of her head like the character Snow White. The groomsmen wore vests, each a different color to match the dresses worn by their bridesmaid partner. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/sheriff-warns-customers-florida-drug-house-is-closed-for-business" title="Sheriff warns customers: Florida 'drug house' is closed for business" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/flagler%20county%20drug%20house%20image_1559035129144.jpg_7317803_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo credit: Flagler County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff warns customers: Florida 'drug house' is closed for business</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:16AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The sheriff of one Florida county wanted to deter potential customers after arresting a drug dealer, officials said.</p><p>On Friday, Flagler County deputies arrested 36-year-old Jamie Bullock after obtaining a search warrant for her home at 160 Lantana Avenue in Flagler Beach. They said they discovered Bullock was selling cocaine from the home.</p><p>Detectives said Bullock had other narcotics and faced several charges including possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia. class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/next-show-at-stageworks-theatre-brings-latin-flavor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_7318578_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__4_Guys_Named_Jose_0_20190528165811"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Next show at Stageworks Theatre brings Latin flavor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-man-violently-swung-dog-by-its-leash-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/zakery%20zarifis_1559056029764.jpg_7318520_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="zakery zarifis_1559056029764.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/video-shows-hammerhead-shark-circling-boat-near-anna-marie-island"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/corinne%20lough_hammerhead%20shark_052819_1559053257075.png_7318341_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="corinne lough_hammerhead shark_052819_1559053257075.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows hammerhead shark circling boat near Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/study-urges-smarter-use-of-antibiotics"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/28/V%20ANTIBIOTIC%20RESISTANCE%20STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png_7318291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE STUDY_00.00.25.18_1559053490980.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study urges smarter use of antibiotics</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 