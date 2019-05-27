< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Marijuana left in washing machine causes fight in Florida

Posted May 27 2019 09:44AM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Marijuana left in washing machine causes fight in Florida&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/marijuana-left-in-washing-machine-causes-fight-in-florida-1" data-title="Marijuana left in washing machine causes fight in Florida" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/marijuana-left-in-washing-machine-causes-fight-in-florida-1" addthis:title="Marijuana left in washing machine causes fight in Florida"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409154653.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409154653");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-409154653-409154628"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409154653-409154628" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/ashley%20perkins%20booking%20photo_1558964627186.jpg_7315559_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 09:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409154653").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409154653").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409154653" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NAVARRE, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Florida authorities say a Louisiana woman beat her wife with a bedpost, apparently upset her spouse put their marijuana through a washing machine.</p><p><a href="https://www.pnj.com/story/news/crime/2019/05/24/srso-louisiana-woman-beat-wife-bedpost-over-missing-marijuana/1223382001/">The Pensacola News Journal</a> reports that 30-year-old Ashley Perkins of Youngsville, Louisiana, was released from jail Thursday after being charged with aggravated battery.</p><p>The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said Perkins and her wife were arguing over missing marijuana when the fight escalated. Investigators say Perkins began hitting her wife with a bedpost around her head, legs and left arm.</p><p>Perkins told investigators her wife beat herself with the bedpost. Continue reading below All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Record heat in southern states as temps near 100 degrees</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The unofficial start of summer feels more like its blistering peak in parts of the Deep South, where temperatures at or near 100 degrees are setting heat records during the Memorial Day weekend.</p><p>High temperatures across the Tampa Bay area hovered in the mid-90s, while some parts reached heat index numbers in the triple digits on Sunday.</p><p>Heat and humidity were forecast to combine for a dangerous heat index of 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday across roughly 20 counties in southeastern Georgia and South Carolina, said Emily McGraw, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Charleston, South Carolina.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/3-teenage-soccer-teammates-killed-by-driver-while-waiting-for-bus-in-south-florida" title="3 teenage soccer teammates killed by driver while waiting for bus in South Florida" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/soccer%20teammates%20crash_1558837921197.jpg_7314224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 teenage soccer teammates killed by driver while waiting for bus in South Florida</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 10:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver crashed into three South Florida soccer teammates who were waiting for their bus, killing the teens.</p><p>WSVN reports the crash occurred Saturday morning in North Miami. Authorities say the unidentified driver survived the wreck and was hospitalized in serious condition.</p><p>The teens were in their soccer uniforms, ready to play in a tournament in Weston. They were part of the Little Haiti Football Club, a nonprofit that identifies low-income children with athletic talent.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/woman-bitten-by-alligator-airlifted-to-hospital" title="Woman bitten by alligator airlifted to hospital" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/Woman_bitten_by_alligator_0_7313862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 5 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman bitten by alligator airlifted to hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 07:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by an alligator on Saturday, according to </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/friends-in-mourning-after-bradenton-teens-die-in-peru-motorcycle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Zachary Morris, left, and Albert Ales, right (Photos: Southeast High School)" title="zachary morris albert ales southeast high school_1558840890949.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Friends in mourning after Bradenton teens die in Peru motorcycle crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/woman-faces-felony-charges-for-stealing-tow-truck-crashing-into-other-cars"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/cecelia%20weathers_1558924706284.jpg_7314784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="cecelia weathers_1558924706284.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman faces felony charges for stealing tow truck, crashing into other cars</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/memorial-day-ceremony-honors-gold-star-families"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Gold_Star_families_honored_at_Memorial_D_0_7314953_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Gold_Star_families_honored_at_Memorial_D_0_20190526233543"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial Day ceremony honors Gold Star families</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/be-prepared-hurricane-season-starts-next-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/Tips_for_preparing_ahead_of_hurricane_se_0_7314659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tips_for_preparing_ahead_of_hurricane_se_0_20190526190939"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Be prepared: hurricane season starts Saturday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 