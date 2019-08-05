< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> departments"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/sarasota-county-school-police-force-may-serve-as-model-for-future-departments">Sarasota County school police force may serve as model for future departments</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/walking-to-school-just-got-safer-in-hillsborough-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/Safer_streets_for_students_1_7574281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Walking to school just got safer in Hillsborough County"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/walking-to-school-just-got-safer-in-hillsborough-county">Walking to school just got safer in Hillsborough County</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/heartwarming-moment-two-friends-help-tired-little-boy-with-cerebral-palsy-walk-at-water-park"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/05/WTTG%20friends%20help%20boy%20walk_1565027076827.jpg_7573891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/heartwarming-moment-two-friends-help-tired-little-boy-with-cerebral-palsy-walk-at-water-park">Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/-ohana-owned-market-has-brought-pacific-island-fusion-food-to-southeast-st-pete"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/05/sushi%20tacos_1565022674313.jpg_7573823_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Ohana'-owned market brings Pacific Island-fusion food to southeast St. Pete"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/-ohana-owned-market-has-brought-pacific-island-fusion-food-to-southeast-st-pete">'Ohana'-owned market brings Pacific Island-fusion food to southeast St. Pete</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/sarasota-county-school-police-force-may-serve-as-model-for-future-departments">Sarasota County school police force may serve as model for future departments</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/walking-to-school-just-got-safer-in-hillsborough-county">Walking to school just got safer in Hillsborough County</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/heartwarming-moment-two-friends-help-tired-little-boy-with-cerebral-palsy-walk-at-water-park">Heartwarming moment two friends help tired little boy with cerebral palsy walk at water park</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/good-day/charley-s-world/-ohana-owned-market-has-brought-pacific-island-fusion-food-to-southeast-st-pete">'Ohana'-owned market brings Pacific Island-fusion food to southeast St. Pete</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/el-paso-victim-dies-raising-death-toll-of-shooting-rampage-to-21">2 injured El Paso victims die, raising death toll of shooting rampage to 22</a></li> <li><a <div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Measure would make coconut patties the official state candy fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Measure would make coconut patties the official state candy&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/measure-would-make-coconut-patties-the-official-state-candy" data-title="Measure would make coconut patties the official state candy" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/measure-would-make-coconut-patties-the-official-state-candy" addthis:title="Measure would make coconut patties the official state candy"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422267955.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422267955");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422267955-0">2 PHOTOS</a> Boxes of key lime coconut patties at Bob Roth's New River Groves. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Boxes of key lime coconut patties at Bob Roth's New River Groves. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) Coconut patties, promoted by Anastasia Confections as a "unique, time-tested recipe that will transport you to a tropical paradise with every creamy, chocolatey bite," is being pushed to be the Sunshine State's official candy. </p><p>Sen. Greyhounds race by at the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club in Longwood, FL on Thursday, July 26, 2018. (Photo by Scott McIntyre For The Washington Post via Getty Images) St. Pete kennel owner sues state over greyhound racing ban</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Urban & Jim Saunders, The News Service of Florida </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 12:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Alleging an unconstitutional "taking" of property, a Pinellas County greyhound-kennel owner has filed a lawsuit against the state because of a dog racing ban approved by voters in November.</p><p>Christopher D'Arcy, owner of D'Arcy Kennel LLC in St. Petersburg, wants a judge to order the state to pay damages for the loss of value of his property, including racing dogs that the lawsuit said could previously be sold for up to $50,000. Voters in November approved a constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 13, that will shut down Florida's decades-old greyhound racing industry by a Dec. 31, 2020 deadline.</p><p>"The state of Florida, through Amendment 13, imposed such a severe burden on the private property rights of plaintiffs (D'Arcy and the kennel) that it amounts to a per se taking that completely deprives plaintiffs of all economically beneficial use of the property," said the lawsuit, filed in Leon County circuit court. "The adoption of Amendment 13 is the functional equivalent to a physical taking in which the state of Florida has ousted the plaintiffs from their domain and from any benefit from their property."</p> Florida day care worker charged after toddlers' legs broken</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 08:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A worker at a Florida day care center is facing child neglect charges after four toddlers suffered broken legs on the same day.</p><p>The Panama City News Herald reports that 25-year-old Christina Marie Curtis was arrested recently after the May 21 incident at Kids Discovery Learning Center in Valparaiso. It wasn't immediately clear if she has a lawyer to represent her but she was released on $4,000 bail last month.</p><p>An arrest report says all four young boys were fine the morning of the incident. Later that day, they were having difficulty standing or walking and medical personnel determined they had all suffered leg fractures.</p> 2 people bitten by sharks minutes apart at Florida beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 11:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities say two people were bitten by sharks minutes apart at the same Florida beach.</p><p>Volusia County Beach safety officials told news outlets the two bites occurred Saturday afternoon at New Smyrna Beach.</p><p>Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was bitten on the left hand and wrist, which required her to receive stitches. A short time later, a 21-year-old man was bitten on his right foot and was treated at the scene. Neither bite was life-threatening.</p> 