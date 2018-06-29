New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests

By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted: Jun 29 2018 05:34PM EDT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - With the opening of Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studies, Walt Disney World is also offering guests a new mobile app called Play Disney Parks.

The app debuts Saturday, the same day that Toy Story Land opens to the public.

Entertainment options include interactive themed games, Disney trivia, digital achievements and music playlists. 

Scott Andress is vice president of Digital Guest Experience for Disney. He explains that the app is designed to give people an alternative to a "heads down" cellphone experience. The idea is to turn wait times for rides into engaging entertainment for families and friends. It is available for iOS and Android platforms. It is free to download and use.

The app can be used at the four parks just outside Orlando and two at Disneyland Resort.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • New app offers interactive experiences for Disney guests
  • New Florida laws: Marriage age, opioids, mugshots
  • 'Lightning McQueen' show coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2019
  • Putnam, Desantis debate Trump ties, immigration
  • SpaceX, NASA plan early-morning launch Friday
  • Confederate general statue headed to Lake County
  • Toy Story Land officially opens this weekend at Disney
  • Lightning strike a little too close for comfort for police officer
  • John Morgan looks toward 'full marijuana legalization' in 2020
  • Officer shot in standoff is still in coma but is responsive